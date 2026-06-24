Thunder Take First Game from Scrappers in Sudden Death

Published on June 23, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder earned a sudden-death victory in the opening game of three with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Tuesday night. Trailing by three after three innings, the Thunder came back to tie things up at six following an RBI-groundout with a two-run blast off the bat of Augie Lopez, his second of the season.

In the bottom of the sixth, Trenton would hit three triples and plate two runs to take an 8-6 lead. Brett Patten led the inning off with one to left center and later scored on Jake Koonin's first three-bagger of the year. Cade Climie brought home Koonin with the third straight triple in the frame.

In the top of the seventh Mahoning Valley responded with a two-run blast to tie things again this time at 8 off the bat of Carlos Sanchez. Tied after nine, the game went into a sudden death half inning where the Thunder loaded the bases with two outs bringing Dominic Longo to the plate. Longo walked on four pitches to force home the winning run and give Trenton their league leading 14th win of the first half. Trenton holds a two-game lead in first place with 11 games left in the first half season.

Your Trenton Thunder play game two of three with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Wednesday June 24 at 7:00.

Come on out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for Batdog Rookie's Retirement Ceremony where the first 1,000 fans ages 13+ receive a Batdog Rookie Pillowcase Presented by Arm & Hammer and Oxiclean! For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at

Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius180 Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 23, 2026

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