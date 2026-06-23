Scrappers Next Homestand Highlights for June 30-July 1, July 4-5

Published on June 23, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







2026 HOMESTAND #4 -- JUNE 30-JULY 1, JULY 4 & 5 vs. Trenton Thunder & West Virginia Black Bears

Tuesday, June 30 - Peppers in Oil vs. Trenton Thunder @ 7:05 PM

The Scrappers become the Peppers in Oil for one game only presented by the Italian Food Trail (Trumbull Tourism) and 21 WFMJ. The Peppers will wear specialty team jerseys to be auctioned off in person and at livesourceapp.com with auction proceeds benefiting Youngstown Blue Coats. Fans can taste peppers in oil samples and place their vote for the Fan Favorite! Peppers in Oil merchandise is available at the Team Store and at mvscrappers.com. It's Hometown Heroes Night presented by Physicians Ambulance. First Responders and Healthcare Workers present your ID for two FREE Upper Box Seat tickets to the game. Tonight is also Liberty, Hubbard, Girard Community Day presented by Hollywood Gaming Mahoning Valley Race Course.

Wednesday, July 1 - Mahoning Valley Scrappers vs. Trenton Thunder @ 7:05 PM

Military Appreciation Night presented by Ohio Lottery and 33 WYTV. Get two FREE Upper Box seat tickets with a valid Military ID at the Chevy All Stars Box Office. It's $2 Pizza Slice Night presented by Pizza Joe's. Get Pizza Joe's pizza for just $2 a slice at the main concession stands throughout the game. Tonight is also Niles Community Day presented by Dr Dennis Benton DDS.

Saturday, July 4 - Mahoning Valley Scrappers vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 7:05 PM

Celebrate America 250 with the Scrappers! The Scrappers will wear special America 250 Jerseys to be auctioned off in person and at livesourceapp.com with auction proceeds benefiting the Rotary Club of Warren. Fourth of July Fireworks following the game presented by Flynn's Tire & Auto Service, Rotary Club of Warren, 21 WFMJ & WBCB. America 250 Scrappers hats are available at the Team Store and at mvscrappers.com. A special Fourth of July picnic package is available at mvscrappers.com. Advance reservations are required. Every Saturday is Cerveza Saturday with drink specials on Corona and Modelo.

Sunday, July 5 - Mahoning Valley Scrappers vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 2:05 PM

Valley Health Services Resource Day presented by Axess Family Services. It's Every Sunday Matters presented by Foxconn and 21 WFMJ! Bring a donation of a non-perishable food items for the Second Harvest Food Bank or new children's books for Akron Children's and receive a FREE General Admission ticket to the game. It's Youth League Day presented by Dick's Sporting Goods - kids, wear your youth league jersey for a FREE Upper Box Seat ticket to the game. Kids can also run the bases after the game.

The Scrappers 2026 season is presented by Foxconn. Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office or contact the front office at (330)-505-0000. Tickets will increase $1 on the day of game.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 23, 2026

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