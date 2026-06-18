Goldens Win in Debut vs Team Mexico, Chance to Sweep Thursday

Published on June 17, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - In their debut on the 2026 season, Your Trenton Goldens took the second contest with Mexico on Wednesday night by a final of 6-5. Mexico took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, taking the first lead of the contest for the second straight time in the series.

In the bottom of the second the Goldens pushed across a pair of runs to take a 2-1 lead. After Dominic Longo reached on an error, Cade Climie delivered his second triple of the season in as many nights for the Goldens to tie the game at one.

Climie would score on a Joek Rivera-Colon single for his fifth RBI of the year.

In the third Mexico would take advantage of two walks and two hit batters to push across three runs and retake the lead at 4-2. In the bottom half of the frame the Goldens got two back. First on a double from Parker Loew that scored Brett Patten, Loew's third double of the season. The second run scoring on a sac-fly from Longo to plate Loew and tie the game at four.

Then in the fifth, Trenton would take the lead on Joek Rivera-Colon's first Hyundai Home run of 2026 to left field and make it a 5-4 lead. Mexico would respond with one more in the fifth on a Leonardo Delgado double that scored Juan Tinoco.

In the seventh inning the Goldens would push the winning run across after Jordan Thomas reached on an error in center field and tried to take third on a wild pitch, the throw to third sailed into left field and allowed Thomas to score easily.

In the ninth the Goldens shut the door when Luc Rising earned his first save of the year, striking out two of the three batters faced.

Your Trenton Thunder go for the sweep against Team Mexico on Thursday June 18, at 7:00 from Trenton Thunder Ballpark. Come on out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for Shrek's 25th Birthday and Postgame Fireworks Presented by Pepsi. For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius180 Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 17, 2026

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