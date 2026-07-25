Stevens First HR Secures Series Win for Pork Roll

Published on July 24, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







TRENTON, N.J. - Juju Stevens launched his first home run of the season in the sixth inning to break a tie and provide the decisive run, leading the Trenton Thunder to a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Williamsport Crosscutters on Friday night at Trenton Ballpark. The victory featured a high-wire act by the Trenton bullpen, which navigated late-inning jams -- including stranding the bases loaded in the eighth inning -- and held off a Williamsport rally down the stretch.

Trenton jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning without needing a single clean hit into the outfield. Drew Wyers ignited the frame with a sharp double to left field off Williamsport starter Ryker Walton. After a wild pitch moved Wyers to third and Michael Whooley drew a walk, AJ Swader grounded out to first base to plate Wyers with the game's opening run. Two batters later, Jake Koonin drove in Whooley on a groundout to second base.

The Thunder stretched their lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning. Wyers led off by reaching on a force out, stole second base, and scored when Whooley lined a single into left field. Whooley was thrown out at second base trying to stretch the hit, but the damage was done.

Williamsport, held hitless through the first five innings by Trenton starter John Higgins and reliever Hayden Lewis, mounted a dramatic surge in the top of the sixth. Jack Kail singled to center field to break up the no-hit bid, followed by a line-drive single from Carson Bayne. With two outs, Chris Stanfield delivered an RBI single to right field to get the Crosscutters on the board. James McCoy followed immediately with an RBI line drive to center, scoring Bayne to slice Trenton's lead to 3-2.

Reliever Billy Morris entered with the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth, inducing a fielder's choice groundout from Sam DeCarlo to extinguish the Crosscutter threat and preserve the lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, Stevens restored Trenton's breathing room with one swing of the bat, driving a pitch from Walton high over the left-field wall for a solo home run. The long ball put Trenton ahead 4-2 and ended Walton's night after 5.1 innings of work.

Williamsport refused to go quietly in the eighth. Pinch-hitter Owen Prince drew a walk, stole second, and moved to third on a single by Stanfield. After Stanfield stole second and McCoy walked to load the bases, reliever Owen Stewart entered for Trenton. Matthew Williams worked an eight-pitch walk to force in Prince and cut the margin to 4-3. With the tying run at third and go-ahead run at second, Stewart bore down, striking out DeCarlo and Jake Zitella on back-to-back swinging strikeouts to preserve the lead.

Joe Colucci was called upon for the ninth inning to close out the game. Despite allowing a one-out single to Nick Romano and a wild pitch that put the tying run in scoring position, Colucci retired Prince on a lineout to right field and coaxed a soft groundout from Bayne to seal the save.

Your Trenton Thunder go for the series sweep against the Williamsport Crosscutters on Saturday, July 25th at 6:00! For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at

Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius 180 Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 24, 2026

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