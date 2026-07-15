Thunder Take Series Opener from Black Bears

Published on July 14, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







TRENTON, N.J. - Michael Whooley drove in two runs, and Billy Morris delivered a stellar six-inning performance as the Trenton Thunder defeated the West Virginia Black Bears 9-1 on Tuesday night. The Thunder offense racked up 11 hits, punctuated by a four-run explosion in the bottom of the seventh inning to break the game completely open.

Trenton wasted no time jumping ahead in the first inning. Cy Turner led off with a triple to center field and came home one batter later on an AJ Swader RBI double down the left-field line. West Virginia quickly responded in the top of the second when Cole Kitchens drove in Alec DeMartino with a line-drive single to tie the game 1-1.

From there, Morris and the Thunder defense slammed the door. Morris earned the victory, limiting the Black Bears to just one run over six strong innings while striking out four.

The Thunder regained the lead for good in the fourth inning against West Virginia starter Tyler Kaltreider. After Jake Koonin walked and Julian Swift singled, Casen Taggart grounded into a double play that allowed Koonin to cross the plate. Ty Stecko followed with a sharp double, and Whooley brought him home with an RBI single to center to extend the lead to 3-1.

Trenton added two more in the fifth. Turner struck again with an RBI double to score Louis Percival, and Juju Stevens later crossed the plate on a wild pitch by reliever Carson Estridge. Whooley picked up his second RBI of the night in the sixth with a line-drive single to plate Taggart, making it 6-1.

The Thunder put the exclamation point on the victory in the seventh. Swift and Taggart both delivered RBI doubles, while another run crossed the plate via a passed ball, pushing the margin to 9-1.

Relievers Tai Phetluangsy, Joe Colucci, and Jacob Smoot each threw a scoreless frame out of the Trenton bullpen to lock down the victory. Kaltreider took the loss for West Virginia, allowing five runs over four-plus innings.

Your Trenton Thunder play game two with the West Virginia Black Bears on Wednesday, July 15th at 11:00AM for Camp Day! For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius 180 Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.