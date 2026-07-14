Scrappers July 17th Game - 7 17 Credit Union's Financial Wellness Night Sold Out

Published on July 14, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







NILES, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers announce that 7 17 Credit Union's Financial Wellness Night game on Friday, July 17th is sold out! 7 17 Credit Union's Financial Wellness Night has sold out for three consecutive years. The Scrappers will take on the State College Spikes at a special game time of 7:17 pm. The A to Z Dependable Services Main Gate will open at 5:30pm.

As part of this collaboration, 7 17 will offer exciting giveaways and special savings opportunities for guests at the ballpark with a year-round focus on financial wellness. Financial Wellness Night will provide a free night of entertainment for the community - with the first-ever combined fireworks and drone show at the field. Free hotdogs and soft drinks will be provided for attendees. Dollar Dog Kids Club members will enjoy a "kids zone" with a special visit from the Dollar Dog mascot, and more. 7 17 employees and their families will join the community with a company picnic in celebration of financial wellness.

Tickets are still available for the remainder of Scrappers games this homestand (July 14-16 and July 18-19) and can be purchased at mvscrappers.com or at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 14, 2026

Scrappers July 17th Game - 7 17 Credit Union's Financial Wellness Night Sold Out - Mahoning Valley Scrappers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.