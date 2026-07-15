Back And Forth Battle Goes Against Cutters

Published on July 14, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







In a game that featured a pitching duel between the starting pitchers and three lead changes, the seesaw did not tilt in the favor of the Williamsport Crosscutters as they dropped the series opener in State College to the Spikes 6-5 on Tuesday night.

Williamsport out-hit State College 8-6 in the loss, led by Carson Bayne's first home run of the season for the Cutters, a two-run 364-foot fly ball to right-center in the third inning. The Cutters had multi-hit nights from Sam DeCarlo and the returning KJ White, each going 2-for-4 and DeCarlo adding a double, Nick Barone, James McCoy, and Jake Zitella each added a hit as well.

Kenney Fabian was strong in his debut as tonight's starter as he allowed two runs, one earned, with two hits, three walks and two strikeouts through five innings of work on the mound. Davin Pollard suffered the loss, his first of the year, going 1 1/3 innings allowing three runs, all earned, on three hits with one walk and one strikeout. Brody Roe was charged with a blown save, his second of the season, allowing a home run in 2/3 of an inning. Luc Lavigueur stopped the bleeding, pitching the final inning hitless while striking out two.

Williamsport and State College continue this three-game series Wednesday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. in Happy Valley.

WP: Jackson Mayo (2-0)

LP: Davin Pollard (0-1)

SV: Patrick Morris (2)

Crosscutters Record: 24-9 Overall, 4-2 Second Half

Next Game: Wednesday, July 15th at State College, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, July 17th vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: 100th Anniversary T-Shirt Giveaway / Williamsport Grays Heritage Jersey Night / Clinton County Night / Selinsgrove-Sunbury Night / First Responder Friday







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