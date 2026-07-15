Rains Homers to Lift Spikes to 6-5 Comeback Win over Crosscutters

Published on July 14, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Jackson Rains, playing his first game at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, smashed his first home run for the State College Spikes to propel a come-from-behind, 6-5 win over the Williamsport Crosscutters on Tuesday night.

Rains, a product of Reinhardt (Ga.) University, stepped up to the plate with the Spikes (4-2 2nd Half) down 4-3 and took a 3-2 pitch from Williamsport (4-2 2nd Half) reliever Brody Roe 406 feet over the left field wall just below the videoboard for a three-run shot that put State College up, 6-4.

The outfielder reached base four times in the game, having walked once and been hit by two pitches previously.

Patrick Morris (2) made the lead stand up for the Spikes by coming in with a bases-loaded, one-out situation in the eighth inning and eliciting an inning-ending double play. Morris then struck out two batters in a perfect ninth inning for the save.

The Spikes took the opening lead on Luke Nomura's RBI single in the second before Carson Bayne hit a two-run homer to right field, his first of the season, to give Williamsport a 2-1 lead.

The two teams then traded runs, with a wild pitch scoring Jake Zitella in the top of the fifth for the Crosscutters, Stan DiMartinis III plating a Spikes run via an RBI groundout in the fifth, and James McCoy's single through the left side making it 4-2, Williamsport, in the sixth before Hudson Shupe's RBI fielder's choice set up Rains's homer for the Spikes in the seventh.

Spikes reliever Jackson Mayo (2-0) earned the win after allowing one unearned run on three hits while striking out one batter over two innings.

Crosscutters reliever Davin Pollard (0-1) was charged with the loss after yielding three runs on three hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out one batter over 1 1/3 innings.

The Spikes and Crosscutters will renew acquaintances on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. in the second game of their three-game series at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. State College will send right-hander Lex Kenny (0-0) to the mound for his second start, while Williamsport is slated to go with left-hander David Case (0-0) on the hill.

It's a Glizzy and Wine Wednesday presented by Seven Mountains Wine Cellars, with half-price hot dogs all game long and half-price Seven Mountains Wine Cellars wine and half-price Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The series then concludes with a Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS featuring $2 12-oz. drafts from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Following this week's series, the Spikes will round out the July schedule with one of the biggest weeks ever, featuring Paint the Park Purple presented by Juniper Village with a Purple Hat Giveaway presented by Juniper Village, Home Instead and Advantage Home Health for the first 500 fans on Thursday, July 23, the first-ever DRONE SHOW at the ballpark along with Star Wars Night on Friday, July 24, Paint the Park Pink presented by Mount Nittany Health with a Pink Patriotic Jersey-off-the-Back Auction to benefit the Mount Nittany Health Foundation, a Pink Patriotic T-Shirt Giveaway for the first 500 fans, and FIREWORKS after the game on Saturday, July 25, and a special appearance by Bluey on Sunday, July 26.

Plus, it's Papa Johns Night on Monday, July 27 along with Buck Bleacher Night, and the huge week finishes on Tuesday, July 28 with the only scheduled day game of the Spikes' 20th Anniversary Season home schedule on Super Splash Day with a 12:05 p.m. start time.

Tickets for all of these games, along with every remaining home game on the 20th Anniversary Season schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 10 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2026 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game against the Crosscutters on Wednesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:05 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 14, 2026

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