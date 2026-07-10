Swader's Grand Slam Powers Thunder Past Scrappers

Published on July 9, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







TRENTON, N.J. - AJ Swader launched a signature grand slam to highlight an explosive eight-run second inning as the Trenton Thunder coasted to a c 13-3 victory over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Thursday night.

The Thunder offensive clinic began during the bottom of the second when Trenton loaded the bases courtesy of consecutive walks by Dean O'Neill and Michael Whooley following a lead-off single by Casen Taggart. Zev Moore broke the ice with an RBI groundout, which was immediately followed by a run-scoring single from Julian Swift.

After Juju Stevens drove home two more with a sharp single off Scrappers starter Alexander Llinas, Swader delivered the definitive blow -- a towering grand slam to right-center field that blew the game wide open at 8-0.

Mahoning Valley attempted to chip away at the deficit in the top of the third when Jordan Taylor singled, stole second, and crossed the plate on a line-drive single by Cayden Evans. However, Trenton's bullpen proved highly effective, limiting any sustained threats. Andrew Rubayo started for Trenton, while Brian Young and Kyle Salvati offered excellent middle-relief appearances to suppress the Scrappers' bats.

The Thunder continued to pad their lead in the later innings. Louis Percival notched an RBI single in the third to score Zev Moore and added another run-scoring knock in the fifth to bring home Michael Whooley. In the bottom of the sixth, Trenton capitalized on a fielding error by Scrappers second baseman Maddox Mihalakis and a clutch two-run single by Swift to push three more runs across, widening the margin to 13-1.

The Scrappers found brief signs of life in the top of the eighth against Trenton's relief corps. Tye Wood doubled, and Jordan Taylor was hit by a pitch, setting the stage for Jason Torres, who belted a two-run double on a fly ball to left field. Despite the late production, the deficit proved insurmountable as John Higgins closed out the ninth inning in perfect fashion to secure the victory for Trenton.

Your Trenton Thunder return home for a three-game series with the West Virginia Black Bears beginning on Tuesday, July 14th at 7:00. For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at

Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius 180 Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 9, 2026

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