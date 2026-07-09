Scrappers Are Back at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood on July 14-19

Published on July 9, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







2026 HOMESTAND #5 - JULY 14-19 vs. Aberdeen Ironbirds & State College Spikes

Tuesday, July 14 - Mahoning Valley Cookie Tables vs. Aberdeen Ironbirds @ 7:05 PM

The Scrappers become the Cookie Tables for one game only presented by Foxconn and 21 WFMJ. The Cookie Tables will wear specialty team jerseys to be auctioned off in person and at livesourceapp.com with auction proceeds benefiting Goodwill Industries. Fans can taste cookie samples and place their vote for the Fan Favorite! Cookie Tables merchandise is available at the Team Store and at mvscrappers.com. It's Hometown Heroes Night presented by Physicians Ambulance. First Responders and Healthcare Workers present your ID for two FREE Upper Box Seat tickets to the game. Tonight is also Warren Community Day presented by Hollywood Gaming Mahoning Valley Race Course.

Wednesday, July 15 - Mahoning Valley Scrappers vs. Aberdeen Ironbirds @ 7:05 PM

Military Appreciation Night presented by Ohio Lottery and 33 WYTV. Get two FREE Upper Box seat tickets with a valid Military ID at the Chevy All Stars Box Office. It's $2 Pizza Slice Night presented by Pizza Joe's. Get Pizza Joe's pizza for just $2 a slice at the main concession stands throughout the game. Tonight is the Youngstown Blue Coats Night. It is also Niles Community Day presented by Papa John's.

Thursday, July 16 - Mahoning Valley Scrappers vs. Aberdeen Ironbirds @ 7:05 PM

It's BUCK NIGHT and $1 BEER IS BACK! Buck Night is presented by The Valley's Honda Dealers and Y103 & K105. Fans can get $1 General Admission tickets, $1 hot dogs, $1 soft drinks and $2 12oz domestic drafts all game long. A $1 beer special will be available throughout the game. College students park for free by presenting valid College ID at the parking gates. New - Cup Contest in the picnic garden. Stay tuned for details.

Friday, July 17 - Mahoning Valley Scrappers vs. State College Spikes @ 7:17 PM

It's 7 17 Credit Union's Financial Wellness Night! As part of this collaboration, 7 17 will offer exciting giveaways and special savings opportunities for guests at the ballpark with a year-round focus on financial wellness. A night of free entertainment for the community, courtesy of 7 17, will include tickets, voucher for a free hot dog and soft drink, and parking to attendees. Dollar Dog Kids Club members will enjoy a "kid zone" with a special visit from the Dollar Dog mascot, and more. Stick around after the game for the first ever Drone Show and Fireworks presented by 7 17 & media partner 21 WFMJ & WBCB. Game tickets are subject to availability at the Chevy All Stars Box Office. The A to Z Dependable Services Main Gates will open at 5:30pm.

Saturday, July 18 - Mahoning Valley Scrappers vs. State College Spikes @ 7:05 PM

Giveaway day! We will be giving away a Jose Ramirez Baseball Card Bobblehead presented by Eastwood Mall & 21 WFMJ to the first 1,000 fans. Every Saturday is Cerveza Saturday with drink specials on Corona and Modelo. Tonight is Brews & Baseball Night - enjoy exclusive beer tastings at the ballpark! We're "Rallying for Robert" in support of Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. It's the matchup we've all been waiting for, Kelly Pavlik's Team vs. Robert Lucarell's Team in a celebrity softball game at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood. The softball game will begin at 3:30pm prior to the Scrappers game! The entry gate for the softball game will be the Gibson Insurance Bullpen Bar & Grill Entrance near the picnic garden and it will open at 3pm. Ticket packages for the softball game are on sale now and include admission to both the celebrity softball game and the Scrappers game. The band Potentia will play in the Gibson Insurance Bar & Grille prior to the Scrappers game.

Sunday, July 19 - Mahoning Valley Scrappers vs. State College Spikes @ 2:05 PM

Every Sunday Matters presented by Foxconn and 21 WFMJ! Bring a donation of a non-perishable food items for the Second Harvest Food Bank or new children's books for Akron Children's and receive a FREE General Admission ticket to the game. It's Youth League Day presented by Dick's Sporting Goods - kids, wear your youth league jersey for a FREE Upper Box Seat ticket to the game. Kids can also run the bases after the game. Today is Columbiana Community Day presented by Discount Drug Mart. It's A to Z Dependable Services day at the ballpark!

The Scrappers 2026 season is presented by Foxconn. Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office or contact the front office at (330)-505-0000. Tickets will increase $1 on the day of game.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 9, 2026

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