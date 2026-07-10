Pitching Paves Way For Cutters

Published on July 9, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Ryker Walton's set the tone on the mound as the Crosscutters picked up their first win of the second half, 6-1 over the IronBirds on Thursday night.

Walton, in his debut, allowed just one run over five innings of work. The Austin Peay product struck out five batters while not allowing a walk.

Brody Roe and Luc Lavigueur combined to deliver four innings of shut-out relief. Roe retired all six batters he faced as Lavigueur picked up his first save of the season, working the final two frames.

Chris Stanfield finished the night 2-for-3 with a run scored, a run driven in and three stolen bases. Stanfield has swiped 18 bases while driving in 18 runs this season.

Brodey Acres plated a pair of runs with a two-out single in the 8th inning. Acres finished the night 2-for-5, picking up his 22nd RBI of the season.

WP: Ryler Walton (1-0)

LP: Jaden Wywoda (0-1)

SV: Luc Lavigueur (1)

Crosscutters Record: 21-8

Overall, 1-1 Second Half

Next Game: Friday, July 10th vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, July 10th vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Wrestling Night w/ Enzo Appearance / Post-Game Wrestling Show / Potato Capers Night







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 9, 2026

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