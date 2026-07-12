Stanfield Slams Sudden Death Walk Off

Published on July 11, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Chris Stanfield provided the dramatics, blasting a walk-off home run in Sudden Death to give the Cutters a win over the Trenton Thunder on Saturday night.

Stanfield's 381-foot blast came with the Crosscutters down to their final out of the Sudden Death session and two runners on. Williamsport improves to 2-1 in Sudden Death with the win.

Stanfield went 2-for-5 with a run scored in regulation, giving him 29 hits on the season.

Trevor Conley gave the Cutters a lead in the 6th inning, providing a two-out RBI double to give Williamsport a 4-3 advantage. It was Conley's second double and third RBI.

Nick Barone (2-5), Ehi Okojie (2-5), James McCoy (2-4) and Sam Decarlo (2-3) joined Stanfield as the Crosscutters with two-hit games in the win.

Per MLB Draft League rule, all stats from Sudden Death are unofficial and will not be reflected in the season statistics. There will be no pitchers of record as well.

WP: N/A (0-0)

LP: N/A (0-0)

SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 23-8 Overall, 3-1 Second Half

Next Game: Sunday, July 12th vs Trenton, 4:05 p.m.

Next Home Game: Sunday, July 12th vs Trenton, 4:05 p.m.

Promotion: Baseball Bingo / Sr. Loggers / Boomer's

Kid's Club / Kids Run the Bases

MLB Draft League Sudden Death Play-By-Play - July 11 th, 2026

Williamsport selects offense for Sudden Death Nicholas Romano is the placed runner at first base.

Pitching Change: Brian Young replaces John Higgins.

Offensive Substitution: Pinch-runner Owen Prince replaces Nicholas Romano at first base.

Owen Prince advances to second base on a wild pitch.

Ejection: Crosscutters manager Kenny Thomas ejected by HP Umpire Nicholas Swaha.

Sam DeCarlo strikes out looking. One out.

Carson Bayne grounds out shortstop Ty Stucko to first baseman AJ Swader.

Owen Prince advances to third base. Two outs.

Trevor Conley hit by pitch.

Chris Stanfield hits a home run to left field. Owen Prince scores. Trevor Conley scores.

Williamsport wins in Sudden Death.

Bryan Young - 0.2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (14 Pitches, 10 Strikes)







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 11, 2026

Stanfield Slams Sudden Death Walk Off - Williamsport Crosscutters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.