Spikes Whiff 16 Batters in 8-5 Win over Canadian Junior National Team

Published on June 17, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - A quartet of State College Spikes pitchers combined to post 16 strikeouts, setting a new season high and ending up just one shy of an MLB Draft League record, in an 8-5 victory over the Canadian Junior National Team in the second game of the three-game International Series at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Wednesday.

Parker Detmers tossed the first 1 2/3 innings and posted four strikeouts, followed by three whiffs over 1 1/3 innings from Logan Rumberg. Parker Burgess (1-0) and Garrett Shearer (1) then took the bulk of the game, with Burgess picking up the win after allowing just one hit batsman and striking out three batters prior leaving the game after 2 2/3 innings.

Shearer completed the effort by notching six strikeouts while yielding one run on two hits and a walk over 3 1/3 innings for the save.

The Spikes' (7-7) strikeout total ranked just below the league's single-game record of 17, with seven teams tied for the mark, including State College against Trenton on June 6, 2023 and State College against Williamsport on August 23, 2024.

The mark also was two shy of the franchise single-game record of 18 for a nine-inning contest, set on July 3, 2019 at the Batavia Muckdogs.

Trailing 4-1 in the bottom of the third inning, the Spikes's first six batters of the inning all scored, with Tyree Reed producing an RBI double and Jacob Croxford driving in two more runs with his double as part of a three-RBI game.

Ty Hamilton, a former Canadian Junior National Team member, collected two hits, two stolen bases and one run batted in.

Canadian reliever Noah Powell (0-1) took the loss after being charged with six runs in the second.

The Spikes will complete the International Series on Thursday night with a 6:35 p.m. matchup against the Canadian Junior National Team at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Right-hander Grayden Seuferling (0-1), a prospect from Blue Springs, Mo. in the Kansas City area, will open up on the mound for State College against Canadian right-hander Max Vlahovich.

It's the finale of the Salute to Canada with a Runner-Up Celebration featuring a Silver Medal Giveaway for the first 250 fans through the gates when they open to the public at 5:30 p.m. While second place will be celebrated throughout the night, one lucky fan will also be able to win the Golden Puck in homage to the golden goals Team USA scored against Team Canada at the most recent Winter Games. The Golden Puck will carry with it a prize of the cash value of two tickets to an NHL game during the upcoming 2026-27 season.

Fans of age can also enjoy the first Thirsty Thursday of the season, featuring $2 12-oz. drafts from 5:30 to 7:30 for fans of age.

Highlights of the second half of the homestand this weekend, when the Trenton Thunder roll into town, include the first Bark in the Park Night of the 2026 home schedule on Friday, June 19 and BuccoMania Night as part of the 20thAnniversary Celebration on Saturday, June 20, with FIREWORKS after the game.

Plus, every Daily Value Promotion is in vogue during the homestand, culminating in a Sunday Funday presented by Big Froggy 101 on Father's Day Sunday, June 21.

Tickets for all four games remaining in the homestand through Sunday, along with every remaining home game on the 20th Anniversary Season schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2026 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game against the Canadian Junior National Team on Thursday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:05 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.