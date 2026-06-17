Spikes Come Back to Top Canadian Junior National Team, 7-5, in Series Opener

Published on June 17, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Trailing 4-0 going into the bottom of the fourth inning, the State College Spikes activated the bats and used a final push in the eighth to capture a 7-5 victory over the Canadian Junior National Team on Tuesday night in the opener of the International Series at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Dominic Pellegrin, who reached base three times to keep his on-base percentage at an MLB Draft League-leading mark of .641, drove in the go-ahead run with a bases-loaded walk in the eighth. Tyree Reed then posted the second of his two RBI's with a sacrifice fly to center to give the Spikes (6-7) their insurance run. Reed, a Jackson State product, is now tied with teammate Camden Ross for second in the MLB Draft League in runs batted in with 12.

Ross reached base four times with an RBI double to put the Spikes on the board in the fourth and three walks. The State College catcher also stole a base.

Canadian starter Joseph Pereira was dazzling in the early going, retiring the first eight batters in order and striking out nine batters while allowing five hits, all after the third inning, and a walk in a no-decision.

Spikes pitching came through, with Dartmouth, Nova Scotia native A.J. Rogers delivering two scoreless innings before Zach Kilby (2-1) withstood two errors in the seventh to allow just one unearned run on two hits and a walk while striking out one over two innings.

Cale Willson (3) notched his league-leading third save after yielding one hit and one walk while notching two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth.

Canadian reliever Will Zielinski (0-1) took the loss after allowing the Spikes' two runs in the eighth.

Elliot Lascelles led the offense for the Canadian Junior National Team with two hits, two walks, a stolen base and a run batted in.

Wednesday, the Spikes and the Canadian Junior National Team meet in the second game of their trio of matchups in the International Series. State College right-hander Parker Detmers (0-0) will make his second start, while Team Canada is set to send right-hander Julian Sabourin to the hill in the 6:35 p.m. game.

It's the second night of the Salute to Canada with a Salute to Maple Syrup. Fans can create their own Canadian Hot Dog by drizzling maple syrup at ballpark condiment stations or sweeten all sorts of ballpark fare. Fans can enjoy half-price hot dogs, with or without maple syrup, all game long, along with half-price Seven Mountains Wine Cellars wine and half-price Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy from 5:30 to 7:30 at Glizzy and Wine Wednesday.

The International Series concludes with the first Thirsty Thursday of the season, featuring $2 12-oz. drafts from 5:30 to 7:30 for fans of age, along with the Runner-Up Celebration to finish the Salute to Canada. Join us in celebrating all sorts of runners-up, and the first 250 fans will receive a Silver Medal Giveaway. In addition, one lucky fan could break through and win the Golden Puck, allowing them to win the cash value of two tickets to an NHL game.

Highlights of the second half of the homestand this weekend include the first Bark in the Park Night of the 2026 home schedule on Friday, June 19 and BuccoMania Night as part of the 20th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, June 20, with FIREWORKS after the game.

Plus, every Daily Value Promotion is in vogue during the homestand, culminating in a Sunday Funday presented by Big Froggy 101 on Father's Day Sunday, June 21.

Tickets for all five games remaining in the homestand through Sunday, along with every remaining home game on the 20th Anniversary Season schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2026 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game against the Canadian Junior National Team on Wednesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:05 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 17, 2026

Spikes Come Back to Top Canadian Junior National Team, 7-5, in Series Opener - State College Spikes

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