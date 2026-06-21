Cutters' Win Streak Ends in Aberdeen

Published on June 20, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







They say that all good things must come to an end and that is exactly what happened on Saturday night in Aberdeen as the Williamsport Crosscutters fell to the IronBirds 13-10 to snap the Cutters eight game win streak.

Nate McHugh led the Cutters offensive with a 2-for-4 night with a double, a walk, and three RBI. Ben Tryon recorded a double and a triple on a 2-for-4 night that also featured two RBI and two runs scored. Nick Barone (2-for-5, RBI) and KJ White (2-for-3, run) also contributed multi-hit nights for the Cutters.

Luke Meyers got the start and suffered the loss for Williamsport, allowing three runs on six hits over three innings of work. Jaden Noot allowed four runs, three earned, on five hits in 2.2 innings of relief. Will Howell worked 1.1 innings, allowing two runs on one hit. Max McEwen allowed four runs on five hits as he worked the final inning.

Williamsport and Aberdeen will conclude this three-game series with a rubber match on Sunday afternoon.

First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at Ripken Stadium.

WP: Jordan Garza (1-0) LP: Luke Meyers (0-1) SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 10-6 Next Game: Sunday, June 21st at Aberdeen, 2:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, June 23rd vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: $2.50 Tuesday / Charitable Tuesday







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 20, 2026

Cutters' Win Streak Ends in Aberdeen - Williamsport Crosscutters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.