Williamsport Rebounds to Take Series from Aberdeen

Published on June 21, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







One day after having their eight-game winning streak snapped by the IronBirds, the Williamsport Crosscutters responded in a big way with a 14-6 victory over Aberdeen to take the series two games to one.

Three Williamsport Crosscutters would record home runs in the victory. Amari Allen drove a 418'two-run home run in the first inning, his first of the season. In the second inning, Maddix Dalena went 335'to left for another two-run home run, his third of the season. In the sixth inning, Brodey Acres added his first home run of the season, a 420'blast to center field that scored three runs. Acres also added his first triple of the season as well today.

On the mound, it was a rough day for Chris Guillory as he surrendered six runs, five earned, on four hits, four walks, and two strikeouts in a two-inning start. Brendan Sweeney was the first to enter in relief and earned the win to improve to 2-0 on the season after three innings of one hit baseball with six strikeouts. Joseph Webb went the next three innings and mimicked Sweeney, allowing just one hit with four strikeouts to earn his first hold of the season. Dallis Moran closed out the game, retiring the side in order in a non-save situation.

Williamsport will now enjoy the league-wide off-day on Monday before opening a six-game homestand, starting off with a three-game series against the rival State College Spikes on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

WP: Brendan Sweeney (2-0)

LP: Michael Orbegozo (1-2)

SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 11-6

Next Game: Tuesday, June 23rd vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, June 23rd vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: $2.50 Tuesday / Charitable Tuesday







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 21, 2026

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