White RBI in Ninth Extends Cutters Win Streak to Eight

Published on June 19, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







In what was looking like a game destined to go to MLB Draft League Sudden Death, KJ White's RBI single to center field in the Top of the 9th Inning would prove to be the difference maker as the Williamsport Crosscutters defeated the Aberdeen IronBirds 2-1 on Friday night at Ripken Stadium, pushing their win streak to eight straight games.

In addition to KJ White's game winning RBI single, Brodey Acres plated the tying run in the Top of the 7th inning, also an RBI single to center field. Acres'single would plate Ben Tryon while White's single plated Acres.

Enger Paulino got the start for the Cutters and went the first four innings, surrendering the only IronBirds run of the game on a 449'home run by Hollis Porter, the longest of the season in the MLB Draft League.

Colton Kennedy, Jacob Limas (Win, 2-0), and Dallis Moran (Save, 2) would combine to go the final five innings with Limas allowing the only IronBirds hit in that span.

Coupled with Williamsport's win tonight, the Trenton Thunder also lost to the State College Spikes, which closes the gap in the MLB Draft League Standings. The Crosscutters now trail the Thunder by just two games with 14 games remaining in the 1st Half of the season.

Williamsport and Aberdeen meet again on Saturday night at Ripken Stadium in Game Two of this three- game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. with RHP Luke Meyers (0-0, 5.40 ERA) expected to get the start for Williamsport.

WP: Jacob Limas (2-0)

LP: Ethan Gardner (0-1)

SV: Dallis Moran (2)

Crosscutters Record: 10-5

Next Game: Saturday, June 20th at Aberdeen, 7:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, June 23rd vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: $2.50 Tuesday / Charitable Tuesday







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 19, 2026

White RBI in Ninth Extends Cutters Win Streak to Eight - Williamsport Crosscutters

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