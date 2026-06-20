Spikes' Array of Extra-Base Hits Power 9-7 Win over First-Place Thunder

Published on June 19, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The State College Spikes pounded out seven extra-base hits, including a double and triple apiece for Dominic Pellegrin and Kolt Myers, and downed the Trenton Thunder, the current MLB Draft League leaders, by a 9-7 score on Friday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Pellegrin doubled, stole third and scored in the first to kickstart the Spikes' (9-7) three-run frame, then followed Mac Rose's triple earlier in the fourth with one of his own to notch the first of his two RBI's on the night.

Myers knocked in a run in the first with a sacrifice fly to center field, then doubled in a run in the third. The shortstop out of Florida would go on to collect a triple in the fifth and score on a failed rundown play.

Camden Ross added to the damage with a two-run double in the first, while Jacob Croxford turned a double in the eighth into a run after scoring on a wild pitch.

Spikes reliever Kyler Heyne (1-0) tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings in his return to action and earned the win. Heyne allowed one hit and one hit batsman while striking out four batters.

Cale Willson (4) pitched a scoreless, two-hit ninth and struck out two batters for the save.

Trenton (12-3), coming off a sweep of Team Mexico in the International Series, was paced by Augie Lopez, who clubbed a 410-foot, two-run homer, his first of the year, in the third as part of a three-RBI game. Parker Loew also contributed a two-run homer, his first of the year, to left-center field in the eighth.

Reliever Bryce Cureo (0-1) allowed just one run in his inning of work, though it was the run that gave State College a lead that was never relinquished.

Saturday, the Spikes are back in action celebrating the 20th Anniversary of their very first game at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on June 20, 2006. State College will face the Thunder at 6:35 p.m., and right-handed prospect Chase Meyer (0-0) will start on the mound for the Spikes. Trenton is scheduled to send right-hander Noah Sundquist (0-0) to the hill.

Fans can share in the 20th Anniversary Celebration fun at the 6:35 p.m. game tonight with the 20th Anniversary Ballpark Blowout Bonanza! The Spikes have dug into the archives to share a wide variety of items from the past 20 seasons, and fans will have the opportunity to grab an item to take home with them to share in the 20th Anniversary Celebration and relive the memories that we have made while looking forward to many more.

Plus, even more prizes will be available for fans to try to win at the Lion Country Kia Klaw table on the concourse, including a bevy of specialty items from as far back as the Spikes' inaugural season in 2006.

Also, any fan bringing a 2006 Spikes item to the Medlar Field at Lubrano Park Ticket Office can receive half-price tickets in the Diamond Club, Field Box, Bullpen Box or Outfield Bleacher sections for Saturday night's game.

The 20th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday also includes the fun of BuccoMania Night. The Spikes, a Short-Season Single-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2007-12 and current MLB Draft League Community Ally Program partner of the Pirates, will welcome the Pirate Parrot and the Pittsburgh Pierogies to the ballpark along with the Bucco Brigade, and fans are invited to bring their cones to the ballpark, hopefully hoisting them high at night's end.

The 20th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday also includes the fun of BuccoMania Night. The Spikes, a Short-Season Single-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2007-12 and current MLB Draft League Community Ally Program partner of the Pirates, will welcome the Pirate Parrot and the Pittsburgh Pierogies to the ballpark along with the Bucco Brigade, and fans are invited to bring their cones to the ballpark, hopefully hoisting them high at night's end.

Plus, after the game, it's Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health on a Super Saturday presented by the PA Lottery and Pop 93.3.

The weekend finishes with a Sunday Funday presented by Big Froggy 101 on Father's Day Sunday, June 21, featuring a Pre-Game Catch on the Field from 5:30 to 6:00 p.m.

Tickets for Saturday and Sunday, along with every remaining home game on the 20th Anniversary Season schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 10 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2026 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game against the Thunder on Saturday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:05 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 19, 2026

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