Late Surge Stalls as Cutters Fall to Black Bears

Published on July 27, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Williamsport plated seven runs in the bottom of the 9th, falling short of the comeback in their 14-9 loss to West Virginia on Monday night.

Nick Barone was in the middle of the Cutters rally, finishing the night 3-for-5 with a double and his first triple of the season.

Barone led off the 9th with a double and scored the first run of the frame. Barone upped his on-base streak to a league-high 26 games.

James McCoy cleared the bases with a 9th inning double, his seventh double of the season to give him 21 RBI on the season.

McCoy has reached base in each of his last 18 games.

Chris Stanfield plated the first two runs of the night with a two-out, two-run single in the 8th inning. Stanfield finished the night 1-for-4 and extended his on-base streak to 23-straight games.

Cutters pitching struggled, as starter Kenney Fabian allowed six runs over two innings. Matthew Mariano allowed three runs over two innings. Brody Roe allowed two runs over two innings and Caleb Anderson allowed three runs over three innings.

In the loss the Cutters surrendered a season-high 14 runs, 18 hits and five doubles. They tied a season-high with three home runs allowed in the loss.

WP: Hunter Holzemer (2-1)

LP: Kenney Fabian (0-2)

SV: N/A (-) Crosscutters

Record: 28-15 Overall, 8-8 Second Half

Next Game: Tuesday, July 28th vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, July 28th vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Bowman Field Founders Night, $2.50 Tuesday, Charitable Tuesday







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 27, 2026

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