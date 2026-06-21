Black Bears Win Back-And-Forth Contest to Clinch the International Series

Published on June 20, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

West Virginia Black Bears News Release







GRANVILLE, W. Va. - The West Virginia Black Bears bested Team Mexico 11-9 Saturday night at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

The Bears struck early with six runs in the first inning. A lead-off single from Dylan Schlaegel followed by the walks of Kahanu Martinez and Walker Barron loaded the bases. A double from Jose Fernandez brought home Schlaegel and Martinez for the first runs of the night. Barron scored on a sacrifice fly from Derrick Tarpley Jr. Ben Barrett then singled to plate Fernandez. After a pitching change from Team Mexico, a Luke Matthews single scored Barrett, and Marcus Bradshaw picked up an RBI on a ground out that gave West Virginia a 6-0 advantage.

Team Mexico cut the lead in half in the second frame with three runs scored off starter Hunter Holzemer, and it continued to chip away in the third, scoring two more to make it a one-run game.

Sam Miller responded with his second home run of the season in the bottom of the inning. Matthews singled and later scored on a Team Mexico fielding error, extending West Virginia's lead to 8-5.

The back-and-forth action continued in the fourth with three more runs. Parker Ishee relieved Holzemer but was forced to exit due to injury, bringing Clinton Harris into the game. After loading the bases, Higuera grounded into a force out that scored both Leonardo Delgado and Ramirez, tying the score at eight.

Team Mexico claimed its first lead of the night in the fifth when a single from Favela scored Almeida.

But West Virginia answered in the home half of the inning. Bradshow got his second RBI of the game on a single driven into center field before Martinez delivered a two-out hit that scored Matthews and Bradshaw to go ahead 11-9.

The Black Bears held Team Mexico scoreless over the final three innings to secure the victory and clinch the International Series.

West Virginia returns to Kendrick Family Ballpark for the final game of the International Series on Sunday afternoon for Father's Day. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

- WVBB -







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