Cutters-Spikes Rained Out

Published on June 25, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Despite the best efforts, Thursday's game between the Williamsport Crosscutters and the State College Spikes was rained out at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Per MLB Draft League rules, tonight's game will not be rescheduled and will officially be recorded as a canceled game.

With the rainout, the Crosscutters sweep the now two-game series against the rival Spikes.

Williamsport continues this homestand on Friday night at 6:35 p.m., opening a three-game series against the Aberdeen IronBirds.

WP: N/A

LP: N/A

SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 13-6

Next Game: Friday, June 26 vs Aberdeen, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, June 26 vs Aberdeen, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Tom Cillo Hometown Hero Bobblehead Giveaway, Williamsport Tomahawks Heritage Jersey Night, Jersey Shore Night, First Responders Friday







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.