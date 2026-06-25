Spikes Fall to Crosscutters, 6-5, in Back-And-Forth Battle on Wednesday

Published on June 25, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - In a game that featured three lead changes, the State College Spikes took advantage of Williamsport Crosscutters miscues, but fell victim to a Brodey Acres RBI single to the sixth for the eventual game-winning run as they took a 6-5 defeat on Wednesday night at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

State College (10-10) jumped out in front in the first after Andrew Wiggins singled, Trent Turner doubled, and Mac Rose's infield single along with an error brought them both in.

Following Chance Jennings's three-run double for the Crosscutters (13-6) in the second, the Spikes seized on a Wiggins single and four Williamsport walks in the third to plate two runs and regain the lead, 4-3.

The Spikes would fight back one more time after Chris Stanfield's bases-loaded walk and Amari Allen's RBI groundout in the fifth to tie the game at 5-5 on another Williamsport error in the sixth. However, Acres produced a two-out single in the bottom of the frame to plate Kyle Schupmann for the deciding run.

State College starter Parker Detmers went a season-long three innings, bookending his outing with 1-2-3 frames. Detmers was charged with three runs on three hits and a walk, all in the second.

Spikes reliever Conner Griffin then produced two innings of two-run ball in his debut with the club before Kyle Emmons (1-1) took over in the sixth. Emmons recorded five strikeouts in his mound tenure, but allowed the go-ahead run on one hit, two walks and a hit batsman in taking the loss.

Williamsport reliever Cooper Dossett (1-0) picked up the win in his debut with the Crosscutters, allowing one unearned run while walking two batters and striking out one.

The Spikes and Crosscutters meet to complete their three-game series at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. Left-hander Caleb Ruter out of Colorado Mesa is set to make his debut on the mound as he makes the start for State College. Williamsport is slated to send right-hander Brett Antolick (0-1) to the hill.

Following the series in Williamsport, the Spikes return home to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Friday to start a run of seven home games in ten days. Fans can enjoy a trio of 6:35 p.m. games against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers this coming weekend, with a 4-Pack Friday presented by 93.7 3WZ to kick things off, featuring a Michelob Ultra/Yuengling Happy Hour with both brands half-price from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, a spectacular FIREWORKS show will light up the skies after the game, provided by Starfire Corporation, and the first 500 fans of all ages will receive a Spikes Team Poster Giveaway presented by Fullington Bus Company on a Super Saturday presented by the PA Lottery and Pop 93.3.

The weekend series against the Scrappers concludes on a Sunday Funday presented by Big Froggy 101, featuring a Pre-Game Catch on the Field from 5:30 to 6:00 p.m., the first 250 kids eating for free with a voucher for a hot dog, chips and soda, and a happy hour featuring Half-Price 16 oz. Hard Seltzers, Sun Cruiser Iced Tea Vodka & Dogfish Head Blood Orange & Mango Vodka Crush from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

It's also an Ike's Kids Club FREE Game, with free admission to the game for kids 12 and under who are members of Ike's Kids Club. For more information on how to join Ike's Kids Club, visit StateCollegeSpikes.com.

After all three games on the weekend, stick around for Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health.

Tickets for this coming weekend, the home stretch of the first half, and with every remaining home game on the 20thAnniversary Season schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 10 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2026 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game against the Crosscutters on Thursday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field starting at approximately 6:20 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 25, 2026

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