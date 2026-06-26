Spikes-Crosscutters Game Canceled by Inclement Weather Thursday

Published on June 25, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - Thursday night's scheduled game between the State College Spikes and Williamsport Crosscutters at Journey Bank Ballpark was canceled due to inclement weather in the Williamsport area. The game will not be made up.

The Spikes (10-10) will now head back home to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park to begin a three-game series with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Friday night at 6:35 p.m. Left-hander Caleb Ruter, who was to have started Thursday's game in Williamsport, is now anticipated to get the ball for the Spikes in Friday's opener. Mahoning Valley, who will be journeying into Happy Valley from a series in Trenton, has not yet named its starter for Friday's game.

Friday night starts a run of seven home games in ten days leading up to Independence Day weekend and the America250 celebration, with a 4-Pack Friday presented by 93.7 3WZ to kick things off. Get four of the best seats in the house, four hot dogs and four regular sodas for just $54 in an offer available by phone at 814-272-1711 or in person at the Spikes Ticket Office (not available online).

Plus, Friday features a Michelob Ultra/Yuengling Happy Hour with both brands half-price from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, a spectacular FIREWORKS show will light up the skies after the game, provided by Starfire Corporation, and the first 500 fans of all ages will receive a Spikes Team Poster Giveaway presented by Fullington Bus Company when gates open to the public at 5:30 p.m. on a Super Saturday presented by the PA Lottery and Pop 93.3.

The weekend series against the Scrappers concludes on a Sunday Funday presented by Big Froggy 101, featuring a Pre-Game Catch on the Field from 5:30 to 6:00 p.m., the first 250 kids eating for free with a voucher for a hot dog, chips and soda, and a happy hour featuring Half-Price 16 oz. Hard Seltzers, Sun Cruiser Iced Tea Vodka & Dogfish Head Blood Orange & Mango Vodka Crush from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

In addition, the Spikes and PSECU will team up to present the check representing the contribution to Children's Miracle Network at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital from Six-Seven Night on June 7 during Sunday's game.

It's also an Ike's Kids Club FREE Game, with free admission to the game for kids 12 and under who are members of Ike's Kids Club. For more information on how to join Ike's Kids Club, visit StateCollegeSpikes.com.

After all three games on the weekend, stick around for Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health.

Tickets for this coming weekend, along with every remaining home game on the 20th Anniversary Season schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 10 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2026 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game against the Scrappers on Friday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:05 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 25, 2026

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