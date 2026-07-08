Spikes Set Second Half Roster

Published on July 8, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







The initial second-half Spikes roster includes eight players returning from the season's first half, including slugging first baseman CJ Richmond, who tied for the MLB Draft League lead in doubles with 10 in the opening half and was responsible for five of the Spikes' seven hardest-hit balls in that span.

The man responsible for the other two, outfielder Justin Journette, also comes back to the Spikes for the second half. Journette will step away from the club after Wednesday's second-half opener to participate in the HBCU Swingman Classic as part of MLB All-Star Weekend in Philadelphia on Friday. The Norfolk State product was named to the showcase event for the third time, and will be on the National League squad managed by Jimmy Rollins.

Additional returnees include left-handed pitchers Josh Beck, Zach Kilby, Patrick Morris and Caleb Ruter, along with infielders Luke Nomura and Trent Turner.

Two Spikes of recent vintage will also make their way back to Happy Valley to be part of the 2026 second half. 2023 Spikes catcher Elie Kligman, who most recently played at the University of Michigan, makes his return, as does Ryan Rivera, who helped the Spikes capture the MLB Draft League first-half championship in 2025. Rivera earned MLB Draft League Player of the Week honors for the week of June 30-July 6, 2025, and hit .319 with a .438 on-base percentage and 17 RBI's over 24 games with the Spikes last year.

The Spikes will also welcome two players from the Capital Region to the team for the second half - southpaw Beck, a La Salle product from Lititz, Pa., and Dauphin, Pa. native AJ Wenrich, who earned All-Region honors in the outfield at Shippensburg (Pa.) this year.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 8, 2026

Spikes Set Second Half Roster - State College Spikes

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