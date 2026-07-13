Back-To-Back Jacks from Richmond and DeMartinis Not Enough, Spikes Fall to IronBirds, 5-3

Published on July 12, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







ABERDEEN, Md. - CJ Richmond and Stan DeMartinis III launched back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning, with Richmond producing four hits, but the Aberdeen IronBirds prevailed, 5-3, on Sunday afternoon at IBEW Local 24 Union Field at Ripken Stadium.

Richmond's 400-foot solo blast over the right field wall off former Spikes (3-2 2nd Half) pitcher Dylan Cheeley (1-0) put State College on the board. The first baseman out of Purdue has hit three homers over both halves on the MLB Draft League season to go with 10 doubles while driving in 22 runs.

DeMartinis followed with a shot into the State College bullpen in left field for his first home run as a Spike. The Bentley product is now 6-for-12 at the plate with a double, a homer and two runs batted in over his first three Spikes games.

Down 5-0 after two innings, the Spikes used the back-to-back jacks to propel a comeback bid. In the seventh, four straight singles, finishing with Richmond's sinking liner to right-center field, produced a run to make it a 5-3 game. However, State College would score no more in the seventh.

In the ninth, Nyan Hayes singled with one out but was erased by a Hudson Shupe fielder's choice. Richmond then drilled a single to right field for his fourth hit to move Shupe to third base and put the tying run on. Josh Milleville (1) would force DeMartinis to ground out to third, though, and earn the save.

Cheeley, who pitched for the Spikes in 2025, allowed two runs on a total of four hits while striking out two batters over two innings to pick up the win. Spikes starter JD Rodriguez (0-1) was charged with all five Aberdeen (3-2 2nd Half) runs over a total of 4 1/3 innings as he took the loss.

After an off day on the schedule Monday, the Spikes will head back to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for the opener of a three-game home series against the first-half champion Williamsport Crosscutters on Tuesday night. Pitchers for the 6:35 p.m. game are yet to be determined.

The series begins with Walking Taco Tuesday presented by Bigfoot Country Legends, featuring half-price Walking Tacos at the Salsa concession stand all game long, plus a half-price Miller Lite and Coors Light Happy Hour for fans of age from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The homestand continues with Glizzy and Wine Wednesday presented by Seven Mountains Wine Cellars featuring half-price Hot Dogs all game long and half-price Seven Mountains Wine Cellars wine and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., followed by Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS featuring $2 12-oz. drafts from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for all three games, along with every remaining home game on the 20th Anniversary Season schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 10 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2026 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game against the Crosscutters on Tuesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:05 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 12, 2026

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