Cutters Bullpen Overpowers Mexico

Published on June 13, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Crosscutters bullpen provided five and a third innings, striking out 10, in Williamsport's 7-3 win over Mexico.

Colton Kennedy earned the win out of the bullpen, tossing 2.1 innings of scoreless relief. Reaching 96 MPH with the fastball, Kennedy struck out five batters. He is now 3-0 in a Cutters uniform this season.

Brendan Sweeney continued the trend, using his mid- 90's fastball to strikeout two over his two scoreless frames.

Myles Meyer worked the final inning, using a mid- 90's fastball to strike out three of the four batters that he faced.

Ben Tryon collected his second multi-hit game of the series, finishing the night 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a run driven in. Tryon leads the club with nine RBI.

Steele Burd provided a clutch, two-run, two-out single in the 6th inning, giving Williamsport a 6-3 lead and a cushion for the bullpen. It was the first two RBI on the season for the Cutters catcher.

Williamsport got the running game going, stealing seven bases. The have swiped 48 bases through their first 10 games of the season.

The win gives Williamsport back-to-back series victories and a shot at their first series sweep of the season.

WP: Colton Kennedy (3-0)

LP: Mario Caballero (0-1)

SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 5-5

Next Game: Sunday, June 14th vs Mexico, 4:05 p.m.

Next Home Game: Sunday, June 14th vs Mexico, 4:05 p.m.

Promotion: Mexican Heritage Weekend / Boomer's Kids Club Day / Sr. Loggers Club Day / Baseball Bingo







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 13, 2026

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