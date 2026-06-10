Cutters Can't Overcome Early Scrappers Lead on Wednesday

Published on June 10, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Daytime was not the right time for the Williamsport Crosscutters as they dropped the middle game of the series against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 8-4 at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood on Wednesday afternoon.

Offensively, Williamsport recorded ten hits in the loss led by a 3-for-4 day from Amari Allen. Brodey Acres was 2-for-4 with his first double of the season and a run scored. Addison Smith picked up his first triple of the season while adding two RBI on a 1-for-4 day. Chance Jennings'lone hit on a 1-for-4 day was a loud one as he tagged a 366-foot solo home run to left field, his first of the season and the Cutters'second of the series.

Conyngham, Pa. native Brett Antolick made his debut for the Cutters, getting the start and working the first three innings, allowing one run on one three hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Antolick would suffer the loss. Jaden Noot was first out of the bullpen and worked two innings of relief, allowing four runs on five hits, including a home run, and striking out four. Will Howell was next on the hill, allowing three additional Scrappers runs, two earned, on three hits in one inning of relief. Dallis Moran went the final two innings on the mound, allowing just two baserunners on walks while striking out three.

With each team having a win, Williamsport and Mahoning Valley will decide the series on Thursday night in Niles, Ohio. First pitch from 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

WP: Mason Ruh (1-0)

LP: Brett Antolick (0-1)

SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 2-5

Next Game: Thursday, June 11th at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, June 12th vs Team Mexico, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Mexican Heritage Weekend / Los Cadejos Cheer Stick







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.