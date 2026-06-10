Black Bears Drop Home Opener to Thunder 6-1

Published on June 10, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

West Virginia Black Bears News Release







GRANVILLE, W. Va. - The West Virginia Black Bears dropped the first game of the series to the Trenton Thunder on Tuesday evening at Kendrick Family Ballpark. The Bears bullpen struggled to contain the Thunder offense, allowing six runs on 11 hits despite striking out 12 batters.

After a 30-minute rain delay, right-handed pitcher Gabriel Barrett took the mound for the Black Bears, allowing three runs through the first three innings.

In the bottom of the third, Kahanu Martinez drew a walk before Issac Wachsmann ripped a ground-rule double into the outfield, advancing Martinez to third and putting the Black Bears in scoring position. Outfielder Marcus Bradshaw recorded an RBI-ground out that scored Martinez for the first Black Bears run of the game.

Parker Ishee entered in relief in the fifth but struggled with command as Trenton pulled ahead. Taking advantage of three walks and a wild pitch, a two-run double from Matthew Bucciero gave the Thunder a 5-1 lead. They added pressure again in the sixth with a hit-by-pitch and single, but the Black Bears fought back to keep the game within reach.

West Virginia showed patience in the top of the seventh as Luke Mathews drew a walk and Martinez was hit by a pitch to reach base. Wachsman added a single to center to put runners in scoring position, but the rally ended on a force out.

Trenton tacked on an insurance run in the ninth to extend their lead to 6-1. Attempting a comeback, the Black Bears put runners on late after an error, stolen base, and walk, but were not able to capitalize as the Thunder closed out the win.

With the loss, West Virginia falls to 3-4 on the season. The Bears are back for game two on Wednesday evening with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 10, 2026

Black Bears Drop Home Opener to Thunder 6-1 - West Virginia Black Bears

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