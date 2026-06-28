Black Bears Clinch Series with Game Two Win over Thunder

Published on June 27, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

West Virginia Black Bears News Release







GRANVILLE, W.Va. - The Black Bears shut out the Trenton Thunder in the second game of their three-game series, leading West Virginia to a 6-0 win at Kendrick Family Ballpark on Saturday evening.

After two scoreless innings to open the game, the Black Bears broke through in the bottom of the third when Marcus Bradshaw scored on a sacrifice fly for the lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, Dylan Schlaegel hit a 269-foot inside-the-park home run on a line drive through center field to extend West Virginia's lead.

The Bears added another run in the fifth when Owen Henne turned a triple into a score on a sac fly by Isaac Wachsmann, making it 3-0.

Second baseman Kahanu Martinez scored on a single by Wachsmann in the bottom of the seventh after drawing a walk and stealing second base. Later in the inning, with the bases loaded, a single driven deep into left field by Ben Barrett brought Wachsmann and Walker Barron home, pulling the Bears ahead by six.

The West Virginia pitching staff shut out Trenton with 12 strikeouts, holding the Thunder hitless through the final three innings. Starting pitcher Trenton Lape allowed just one hit in his three-inning appearance before being relieved by newcomer Anson Seibert. Fresh off a JUCO World Series win, Seibert helped keep the Bears on top through 1.2 frames. Miles Smith (1-1) recorded the win after 1.1 innings pitched. Smith struck out four after entering in relief in the fifth. Justin Morales and Mountaineer Carson Estridge each threw one solid inning, striking out two with no walks in the seventh and eighth, respectively, before Austin Morris closed out the game with two whiffs.

With the win, West Virginia (12-11) secured the series victory over the league-leading Trenton squad (16-6). The Black Bears will finish the home stand against the Thunder on Sunday, June 28, at 1:00 p.m. for Kids Splash Day, presented by Bounce 'N More.

- WVBB -







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