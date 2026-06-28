Richmond Delivers Go-Ahead Hit, Spikes Come Back to Beat Scrappers, 5-4

Published on June 27, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, PA - C.J. Richmond's bases-clearing, three-run triple in the seventh inning completed the State College Spikes' comeback from a four-run deficit to a lead they would not relinquish on Saturday night as they defeated the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, 5-4.

Richmond stepped up to the plate against Mahoning Valley (10-13) right-hander Reagan Rivera (0-1) and drove a sharp line drive to the gap in left-center field to bring home Tyree Reed, Camden Ross and Jacob Croxford. The Purdue product is now tied for second in the MLB Draft League in extra-base hits with 10 this season.

The Spikes (11-11) fell behind, 4-0, after two-and-a-half innings. Nick Williams's RBI single and a two-run double from James Whitman gave the Scrappers a 3-0 advantage in the second. Edison Polanco then led off the third with a triple and scored on Carlos Sanchez's groundout.

State College responded with Ross's two-run single in the third, but saw other opportunities, including a bases-loaded, no-out situation in the fourth, go by the boards before Richmond delivered in the seventh.

Spikes reliever Kyle Emmons (2-1) earned the win with two scoreless innings in which he allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three batters. Tommy Gross (1) picked up a six-out save, holding off the Scrappers in the ninth despite loading the bases. Gross whiffed Tristan Strickland for his third strikeout of the outing to close out the game.

Rivera took the loss for Mahoning Valley after allowing a total of two hits, including Richmond's clutch triple, and two walks while striking out four batters over two innings.

The game was delayed 51 minutes at the outset by inclement weather in the State College area.

The Spikes and Scrappers will now finish their three-game weekend series at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Sunday night with a 6:35 p.m. matchup. Right-hander Carson Lane (0-0) will get the ball for State College against an as yet unnamed Mahoning Valley starter.

Spikes fans can enjoy a Sunday Funday presented by Big Froggy 101, featuring a Pre-Game Catch on the Field from 5:30 to 6:00 p.m., the first 250 kids eating for free with a voucher for a hot dog, chips and soda, and a happy hour featuring Half-Price 16 oz. Hard Seltzers, Sun Cruiser Iced Tea Vodka & Dogfish Head Blood Orange & Mango Vodka Crush from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

In addition, the Spikes and PSECU will team up to present the check representing the contribution to Children's Miracle Network at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital from Six-Seven Night on June 7 during Sunday's game.

It's also an Ike's Kids Club FREE Game, with free admission to the game for kids 12 and under who are members of Ike's Kids Club. For more information on how to join Ike's Kids Club, visit StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Plus, after the game is another edition of Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health.

Tickets for Sunday's game, along with every remaining home game on the 20th Anniversary Season schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 10 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2026 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game against the Scrappers on Sunday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:05 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 27, 2026

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