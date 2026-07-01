West Virginia Drops First Game to Williamsport, 4-3

Published on June 30, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

West Virginia Black Bears News Release







GRANVILLE, W.Va. - The West Virginia Black Bears dropped a tough 4-3 decision to the Williamsport Crosscutters on Tuesday night after Williamsport rallied with a four-run fifth inning.

West Virginia jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first. Owen Henne and Kahanu Martinez opened the inning with back-to-back singles before catcher Jose Fernandez lifted a sacrifice fly to bring home the game's first run. With the bases loaded later in the inning, Ty Dalley drew a walk to force in another run, and a passed ball allowed Derrick Tarpley Jr. to score to cap the three-run frame.

The Crosscutters chipped away in the third when Kyle Schupmann delivered an RBI single to make it 3-1 before breaking through in the fifth. Kelly Robertson Jr. started the rally with a single, and after a pair of walks loaded the bases, Ben Tryon cleared them with a three-run double. A fielding error on the play allowed Tryon to score, giving Williamsport a 4-3 advantage they would not relinquish.

The Black Bears threatened late, putting a runner aboard in both the eighth and ninth innings, but Williamsport's bullpen came through. Ben Barrett singled in the eighth before a line-drive double play ended the threat, and Marcus Bradshaw drew a walk in the ninth before Owen Henne grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Henne led the Black Bears offensively with two hits, including a double, while Martinez also collected two hits and stole two bases. Barrett added a hit, and Fernandez drove in the club's first run with a sacrifice fly.

On the mound, Gabriel Barrett struck out three over the first four innings before Williamsport's decisive fifth inning proved to be the difference. West Virginia's bullpen limited the Crosscutters to just one baserunner over the final four innings to keep the game within reach, but the offense was unable to find the tying run.

West Virginia returns Wednesday evening for game two of the series vs. the Crosscutters. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 30, 2026

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