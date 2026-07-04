Two-Game Series with Mahoning Valley Ends in Tie

Published on July 3, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

West Virginia Black Bears News Release







GRANVILLE, W.Va. - A fter a back-and-forth game against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers that ended in sudden-deat h, the West Virginia Black Bears came up short in the finale, ending the series in a draw.

The Scrappers tee d off early with a home run - the first of four -in the first frame. Black Bears starter Austin Morris struck out two in the second, preventing further damage, as West Virginia's offense began to find its rhythm.

The Black Bears answer ed in the bottom of the second. Derrick Tarpley Jr. hit a ground-rule double that became lodged in the visiting bullpen fence. Ben Barrett followed with a double that brought home Tarpley. Newcomer Zack Thompson singled on a ground ball that was deflected by Scrappers' starter Jeremiah Newman to score Barrett and give West Virginia a 2-1 lead.

A two-run homer from the Scrappers second baseman Jarren Purify erased the Bears' progress and gave Mahoning Valley a one-run advantage.

Refusing to give up the lead, Thompson return ed the favor in the fifth, hitting a 40 5 -foot solo home run to tie the game at three.

After a scoreless sixth, the Scrappers broke through with two more home run s - a 423-foot shot from Jimmy Keenan in the seventh and a Tommy Harrison long ball in the eighth to move ahead by two.

The Black Bears cut into the deficit in the bottom of the eighth when Alec DeMartino scored on a walk by Sam Miller with the bases loaded, making it 5-4.

West Virginia knotted the game once again when Tilden Garland scored on a wild pitch from Trevor Moore. Though the Bears continued to threaten, they could not bring home another run and went to sudden death for the second time in three days.

In the extra half-inning, manager Tim Garland elected for offense with Sam Miller on first. The Black Bears could not capitalize, ending the game with a loss.

West Virginia is now 13-15 with two games remaining in the first half. The Black Bears hit the road to face the Scrappers once again in a two-game series before returning for their first home game of the second half on Friday, July 10. For more information, please visit www.WestVirginiaBlackBears.com.

- WVBB -







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 3, 2026

Two-Game Series with Mahoning Valley Ends in Tie - West Virginia Black Bears

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