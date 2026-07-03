Black Bears Secure the Win over the Scrappers in a Final-Innings Rally

Published on July 2, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

West Virginia Black Bears News Release







GRANVILLE, W.Va. - The West Virginia Black Bears took the first game of the two-game series against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in a 12-5 win on Thursday evening. The Black Bears answered the call in the final three innings, scoring 10 runs between the seventh and eighth, and holding the Scrappers to two hits.

Striking first, the Scrappers took an early lead with three runs scored in the first inning. After keeping the Black Bears scoreless through three, the Scrappers added another run in the top of the fourth.

The Black Bears responded in the bottom of the inning, cutting the lead in half. With the bases loaded, a wild pitch into the netting allowed Derrick Tarpley Jr. to score. Owen Petrich followed with a single, bringing Jose Fernandez home for the second run of the inning.

Though Mahoning Valley managed to hold a two-run lead over West Virginia through the sixth, the Bears took control in the seventh with five runs scored. After loading the bases, a sacrifice fly brought Tilden Garland home for his first run with the Black Bears. With the bases still juiced, Owen Henne and Marcus Bradshaw added to the total to take the lead.

The Black Bears kept the rally going as infielder Sam Miller delivered a double to right field, bringing in Ben Barrett and Tarpley to finish the inning. Heading into the eighth, West Virginia led 7-4.

Refusing to go quietly, the Scrappers slipped a ball through the Black Bears defense to score a run in the top of the frame, but West Virginia continued to dominate in the home half.

A fly ball that dropped in front of the fielder ended in a double for Henne, who proceeded to advance to third on a fielding error. Henne and Bradshaw came home on an RBI single from Walker Barron. West Virginia continued to roll with a double from Fernandez, bringing Barron in to score. Two more runs from Barrett and Fernandez inflated the Bears' lead to 12-5.

West Virginia's pitching staff struck out seven and held Mahoning Valley to five runs on eight hits. Cam Padgett allowed one run over three innings, Anson Seibert earned the win with two innings of relief, and Brian Garmon II struck out two in a scoreless frame.

The Black Bears return to Kendrick Family Ballpark for the second and final game of the series and Independence Day Eve, presented by MVB Bank, on Friday evening. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. with post-game fireworks to begin once both teams have cleared the field. For more information on upcoming promotions, please visit www.WestVirginiaBlackBears.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 2, 2026

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