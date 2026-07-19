Black Bears' Seventh-Inning Rally Falls Short against IronBirds

Published on July 18, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

West Virginia Black Bears News Release







ABERDEEN, Md. - The West Virginia Black Bears fell to the Aberdeen IronBirds, 8-4, in the second game of a three-game series Saturday night at IBEW 24 Union Field at Ripken Stadium. After trailing by four runs, the Bears rallied within one in the seventh before the IronBirds pulled away with three runs in the bottom of the inning.

Aberdeen struck first in the opening inning. Lead-off hitter Jacoby Radcliffe singled before stealing second and third, then scored on Jevin Relaford's sacrifice fly.

The IronBirds extended their lead in the second when Isaiah Parido crossed the plate to make it 2-0.

West Virginia got one back in the third. Zack Thompson doubled before Alec DeMartino lined an RBI double to left, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

After scoreless fourth and fifth innings, Aberdeen broke the game open in the sixth. Radcliffe, Nathan Earley and Brayden Simpson each scored to extend the IronBirds' lead to 5-1.

But the Bears refused to go away in the seventh. Cayden Gaskin lined a single and stole second before Elijah Cook drove him home with an RBI double. Following a pitching substitution, DeMartino launched a two-run home run, trimming the deficit to just one run at 5-4.

The momentum didn't last long. Aberdeen answered immediately in the bottom of the inning as Brian Heckelman, Pierre Cabral and Relaford all crossed the plate, restoring the IronBirds' four-run advantage.

Neither team scored over the final two innings as the IronBirds clinched the 8-4 victory and the series.

Despite the loss, DeMartino led the Bears' comeback effort, finishing 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and three RBIs.

The Bears return to IBEW 24 Union Field at Ripken Stadium for the final game of the three-game series Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 18, 2026

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