Reed's Homer Gives Spikes 7-5 Comeback Win over IronBirds

Published on July 2, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Tyree Reed blasted his third home run of the MLB Draft League season, a 428-foot, two-run shot off the batter's eye in center field, in the seventh inning to give the State College Spikes a come-from-behind 7-5 win on Wednesday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Reed, a Jackson State product who rejoined the Spikes (13-12) this past weekend after participating in the MLB Draft Combine in Arizona, drove in the first State College run with a sacrifice fly to left field in the first, then took a 3-2 pitch from Aberdeen (13-13) reliever Elijah Coston (0-1) deep to bring in the last two runs of a four-run seventh.

Trailing 5-3 entering the seventh, Jacob Croxford got the comeback going with a leadoff double, then scored on back-to-back wild pitches. After Justin Journette delivered a one-out single, Ty Hamilton ran for him and moved to second on a flyout before stealing third and scoring the tying run on another wild pitch.

CJ Richmond came through with a two-run single in the fourth to momentarily take the Spikes' RBI lead with 17 before Reed retook the top spot on the list by upping his total to 18 with his homer.

Logan Rumberg (1-0) earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief. Rumberg entered the game with bases loaded and no outs in the seventh and allowed only one inherited runner to score on a double-play ball. Rumberg posted two strikeouts and retired every batter he faced.

Cale Willson (6) bolstered his MLB Draft League lead in saves with a perfect ninth that included two strikeouts.

Aberdeen took the lead in the second with a four-run frame that included a JT Taylor RBI single, a two-run single for Nelson Zapata, and a pinch-hit RBI single from Scott Newman.

The Spikes now enter the last four games of the first half of the 2026 MLB Draft League schedule, which is the amateur half of the slate. All four will be against the Williamsport Crosscutters, who are contending for a potential first-half crown just a half-game behind the Trenton Thunder, with the home site switching for each game. Pitchers for the series, which begins with a 6:35 p.m. matchup at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field on Thursday, are to be determined.

Following Thursday's game, the Spikes host their annual Independence Eve matchup at 6:35 p.m. on Friday night, kicking off the America250 celebration in Happy Valley. The skies will light up after the game with the Spikes' traditional Independence Eve FIREWORKS show, presented by the PA Lottery, after the 6:35 p.m. game against the Williamsport Crosscutters.

Plus, the first 500 fans will receive a Spikes Patriotic Hat Giveaway presented by Lion Country Kia on Military Apprecation Night, with Kids Run the Bases after the game presented by Mount Nittany Health on a 4-Pack Friday presented by 93.7 3WZ.

The first half home schedule will then conclude on Sunday, July 5 with Old School Baseball Night, featuring a throwback, no-frills presentation with lots of organ music at the 6:35 p.m. game against the Crosscutters.

Tickets for this week's games, along with every remaining home game on the 20th Anniversary Season schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 10 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2026 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game against the Crosscutters on Thursday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field starting at approximately 6:20 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 2, 2026

Reed's Homer Gives Spikes 7-5 Comeback Win over IronBirds - State College Spikes

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