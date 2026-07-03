Spikes Fall to Crosscutters in Slugfest, 14-10, on Thursday Night

Published on July 2, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - The State College Spikes put up double-digit runs for the second time in the MLB Draft League season, but it was not enough as the Williamsport Crosscutters collected 20 hits en route to taking a 14-10 decision on Thursday night at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

With the victory, the Crosscutters (18-7) took sole possession of first place in the MLB Draft League's first-half standings by a half-game over the Trenton Thunder (18-8) with three games remaining on the first-half schedule for both teams.

State College (13-13) took a 5-4 lead in the top of the fourth as Andrew Wiggins knocked in a run with a fielder's choice and Justin Journette scored on a wild pitch. However, Williamsport responded with eight runs in the bottom half, producing seven straight singles at one point and bringing 13 batters to the plate.

CJ Richmond led the way offensively for the Spikes, driving in three runs, two on a first-inning single and one on an eighth-inning double. Richmond now holds the Spikes' team lead in runs batted in with 20 and tops the MLB Draft League leaderboard with 10 doubles.

Kyle Schupmann and Chris Stanfield produced four hits apiece for the Crosscutters, with Schupmann adding one double and Stanfield two doubles of his own. Schupmann also drove in three runs.

Spikes starter Garrett Shearer (2-1) took the loss after being charged with eight runs, seven of them earned, over three innings. Shearer struck out five batters in the effort.

Williamsport reliever Cooper Dossett (2-0) picked up the win after tossing 11/3 scoreless, hitless innings in which he walked two batters and struck out two.

Friday, the Spikes and Crosscutters shift locations to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for the second game of their four-game, alternating-site series. The 6:35 p.m. matchup will feature right-hander Brendan Sweeney (3-0) on the mound for Williamsport against an as yet unnamed Spikes starter.

The Spikes will be host their annual Independence Eve game on Friday night, kicking off the America250 celebration in Happy Valley. The skies will light up after the game with the Spikes' traditional Independence Eve FIREWORKS show, presented by the PA Lottery, after the 6:35 p.m. game against the Williamsport Crosscutters.

Plus, the first 500 fans will receive a Spikes Patriotic Hat Giveaway presented by Lion Country Kia on Military Appreciation Night, with Kids Run the Bases after the game presented by Mount Nittany Health on a 4-Pack Friday presented by 93.7 3WZ.

After a 1:05 p.m. afternoon game in Williamsport against the Crosscutters before the Central PA 4th Fest takes place at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Saturday, the first half home schedule will then conclude on Sunday, July 5 with Old School Baseball Night, featuring a throwback, no-frills presentation with lots of organ music at the 6:35 p.m. game against the Crosscutters.

Tickets for this week's games, along with every remaining home game on the 20th Anniversary Season schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 10 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2026 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game against the Crosscutters on Friday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:05 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 2, 2026

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