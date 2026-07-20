Black Bears Hold off IronBirds to Secure Win in Series Finale

Published on July 19, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

West Virginia Black Bears News Release







ABERDEEN, Md. - The West Virginia Black Bears defeated the Aberdeen IronBirds, 4-3, in the series finale Sunday afternoon at IBEW 24 Union Field at Ripken Stadium. West Virginia jumped out to an early lead before holding off a late-game Aberdeen rally to salvage the final game of the three-game series.

The Bears wasted no time getting on the board, scoring twice in the opening inning. Back-to-back-to-back singles by Elijah Cook, Zack Thompson and Alec DeMartino plated Cook. Although Cole Kitchens struck out swinging, Thompson stole home during the at-bat to extend West Virginia's lead to 2-0.

West Virginia's defense backed up the early offense, retiring the side in order in both the first and second innings before holding Aberdeen scoreless through the fourth.

After three scoreless innings, Jacoby Radcliffe put Aberdeen on the board with a solo home run in the fifth, cutting the Bears' lead in half.

The Bears responded in the seventh when Thompson launched a two-run home run to score Cayden Gaskin, extending the Bears' lead to 4-1.

Aberdeen didn't go quietly. Jevin Relaford lined a two-run single to score Pierre Cabral and Brycen Hammonds, pulling the IronBirds within one.

West Virginia made the one-run lead stand, holding Aberdeen scoreless over the final two innings to secure the 4-3 victory.

Thompson led the Bears' offense, going 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored. Two-way player and today's starting pitcher, Ben Barrett backed the offense with five strong innings, allowing one run on five hits while striking out four to earn the win.

The Black Bears return home to Kendrick Family Ballpark to take on the Trenton Thunder from July 20-21. Monday's game will feature the Intern Takeover and Monday Mashup, while Tuesday's game is 2sDay at the Park. First pitch for Monday's game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 19, 2026

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