Crosscutters Earn 10-2 Win Over Aberdeen

Published on June 27, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Chris Stanfield recorded the first five-hit performance of the 2026 Draft League season, leading the Cutters to a 10-2 win over Aberdeen.

Stanfield finished the night a perfect 5-for-5 with a triple, three runs scored and four stolen bases. He becomes just the second Crosscutters batter to record five hits in a game in the Draft League era, joining Matthew Etzel (2022).

Kelly Robertson sparked the bottom of the line up, going 3-for-5 with a double, four RBI, a stolen base and a run scored.

Roberstson entered play 1-for-28 at the plate.

Jaden Noot earned his first win of the season as he delivered his best outing of the season. Noot faced the minimum over three scoreless innings, striking out four.

Evan Grimes got the start in his Crosscutters debut, working four innings. The Russell Sage product allowed just one run on two hits, striking out seven Ironbirds batters.

With the win, the Crosscutters have now won 11-straight home games, 5-straight regular season games and have secured a winning record

WP: Jaden Noot (1-0) LP: Michael Orbegozo (1-3) SV: N/A (--) Crosscutters Record: 15-6 Next Game: Sunday, June 28th vs Aberdeen

Next Home Game: Sunday, June 28th vs Aberdeen







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 27, 2026

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