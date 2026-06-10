Event Information for Banana Ball Weekend at Kendrick Family Ballpark

Published on June 10, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

West Virginia Black Bears News Release







GRANVILLE, W.Va. - Banana Ball is almost here! The Indianapolis Clowns play host to the Texas Tailgaters for a sold-out, two-game series at Kendrick Family Ballpark this weekend, June 12-13.

Updated Game Day Parking Information

Limited spaces are still available in the Black Bears game day lot across the street between Buffalo Wild Wings and Star Furniture & Mattress. All parking tickets are $30 and must be purchased through the West Virginia Black Bears website under Schedule & Events or with cash the day of the game. As all day-of-game sales are based on availability, fans are encouraged to pre-purchase parking spaces online. Game day parking will open at 12:00 p.m. EDT Friday and Saturday.

ADA accessible parking will be available in the first row of the Black Bears game day lot. All ADA parking is reserved on a first come, first served basis. Valid ADA Parking Permit is required and must always be visible. For fans' convenience, the Black Bears courtesy cart will be running from the game day lot to Gate A and the Plaza Party.

Due to traffic restrictions, fans parking in the Black Bears game day lot should enter the University Town Centre from Exit 153 - University Town Centre Drive. Entry and exit will be "right turn only" both dates. For more information, visit the event page.

Additional Game Day Parking - University Town Centre

Public parking is available in select areas of the University Town Centre. Fans are free to park along the perimeter of the Walmart parking lot, Target shopping plaza, and Dick's Sporting Goods. Parking at Sam's Club is strictly prohibited.

The Black Bears ask all fans to be courteous of the neighboring businesses, as all property is privately owned, and owners reserve the right to tow.

Due to event safety restrictions, the WVU Medicine - University Town Centre parking lot and hillside are closed. Entry into the parking lot will be limited to staff and patients with appointments, and access to the property will be restricted. WVU Medicine Security and WVU Police will be monitoring the area during the events.

Traffic Information

Three lanes of University Town Centre Drive will be closed from the traffic light at the WVU Medicine and Walmart intersection to the parking lot entrance of Kendrick Family Ballpark beside Pioneer Appalachia Federal Credit Union.

These lanes will be closed over the weekend beginning on Friday, June 12, at 8:00 a.m. EDT and will open post-game Saturday evening. Two-way traffic will be restricted to "right turn only" in and out of the Black Bears game day parking lots, as well as the following businesses:

Courtyard by Marriott Burke & Herbert Bank Star Furniture & Mattress Buffalo Wild Wings Pioneer Appalachia Federal Credit Union

Fans are advised to plan accordingly for traffic changes at the University Town Centre and to use Exit 155 - West Virginia University, to access the shopping center.

For questions on ballpark operations including the clear bag policy, items allowed or prohibited, or parking, please consult the "A-Z Ballpark Guide."







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