Two Home Runs Power Eleven Run Night for Williamsport

Published on June 11, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Bouncing back from the day game loss on Wednesday, the Williamsport Crosscutters' offense responded with 11 runs and two home runs to defeat the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 11-5 on Thursday night at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood.

For the second straight game, Chance Jennings drove a ball over the left field wall. Tonight's edition was a 406-foot, three-run home run that highlighted a 2-for-4 night with five RBI for the USC-Aiken product.

Catcher Nate McHugh joined in on the fun, leading off the eighth inning with a 368-foot solo home run to left, his first of the season. Ben Tryon also had a multi-hit night, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI.

Max McEwen opened the game on the hill for the Cutters, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks in his only inning of work. McEwen was relieved by Kurt Barr, allowing three runs on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts in two innings of work. Jacob Limas would settle down the pitching staff in his debut, going two innings hitless with a strikeout to earn the win before making way for Will Bartkoski. Bartkoski would go the final four innings, not allowing a Scrappers hit while walking two and striking out six in route to the save.

Williamsport returns to Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field for six home games in seven days.

The homestand will begin Friday night and also marks the start of the MLB Draft League International Series, which sees the Cutters rebrand as " Los Cadejos" to take on Team Mexico. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

WP: Jacob Limas (1-0)

LP: Samuel Round (1-1)

SV: Will Bartkoski (1)

Crosscutters Record: 3-5

Next Game: Friday, June 12th vs Team Mexico, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, June 12th vs Team Mexico, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Mexican Heritage Weekend / Los Cadejos Cheer Stick







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 11, 2026

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