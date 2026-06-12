Spikes Fall to IronBirds in Series Finale on Thursday, 12-1

Published on June 11, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







ABERDEEN, Md. - One night after 12-0 win to clinch their first-ever series victory over the Aberdeen IronBirds, the State College Spikes' bid for a sweep fell short as they dropped a 12-1 decision on Thursday night at IBEW Local 24 Union Field at Ripken Stadium.

The game was shortened to six innings by thunderstorms in the Aberdeen area.

The Spikes (4-5) took the opening lead of the game on Trent Turner's RBI groundout in the second inning, but Aberdeen (3-5) unleashed two big innings, with four runs in the second and seven runs in the fourth.

CJ Richmond extended his on-base streak to nine games, covering the entire 2026 season to this point, along with stretching his hitting streak to five games courtesy of a third-inning single. Alex Mendoza Jr. also extended his hitting streak to five games, while Tyree Reed's seven-game hitting streak came to a close after he went 0-for-2 at the plate.

Chance Acord (0-1) took the loss for the Spikes after being charged with four runs, but only one of them earned, on four hits and four walks while striking out two over 2 2/3 innings.

Nelson Zapata led Aberdeen's offensive effort by going 3-for-3 with an RBI. Collin Priest and Brian Heckelman each brought in three runs with a double, Priest in the second and Heckelman in the fourth.

IronBirds starter Finnegan Wall (1-1) went five inninga and allowed one run on five hits and three walks while striking out five batters for the win.

The Spikes now journey to Trenton Thunder Ballpark to start the second half of their six-game homestand with a 7:00 p.m. matchup against the Trenton Thunder on Friday. State College is expected to start either of two Kansas City-area high school right-handers, Grayden Seuferling or Max Hamilton, against Trenton right-hander Elijah Foster (2-0), who is making his first start after getting the win in both of his relief apperances this season.

After the road trip concludes on Sunday, the Spikes will come back to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for the first six-game homestand of their 20th Anniversary Season from Tuesday, June 16 through Sunday, June 21, hosting the Canadian Junior National Team for a trio of games in the MLB Draft League International Series before a three-game series with the Thunder.

Highlights include the three-night Salute to Canada in honor of our visiting neighbors to the north, with a Salute to Canadian Music on Tuesday, June 16, a Salute to Maple Syrup on Wednesday, June 17, and Runner-Up Celebration Night featuring a Silver Medal Giveaway for the first 500 fans on Thursday, June 18, along with the first Bark in the Park Night of the 2026 home schedule on Friday, June 19 and BuccoMania Night as part of the 20th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, June 20.

Tickets for all six-games in the homestand from June 16-21, along with every remaining home game on the 20thAnniversary Season schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2026 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Thunder on Friday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Trenton Thunder Ballpark starting at approximately 6:45 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 11, 2026

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