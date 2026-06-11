Cutters to Hold Red, White & Brews Tasting Fest July 2

Published on June 11, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters invite fans to be part of the Red, White & Brews Tasting Fest on July 2nd at Journey Bank Ballpark as the Cutters host the State College Spikes at 6:35pm.

The event gives fans, 21 years of age and older, an opportunity to sample a variety of beers, wines and seltzers while enjoying a Cutters game from the Cutters Cove picnic area. The special Red, White & Brews Tasting Fest ticket includes your tastings, a 90-minute all-you-can-eat picnic buffet, Cutters game ticket and your own logo tasting glass to take home for just $45 per person.

The picnic buffet includes a build your own hot dog and burger bar, baked beans, mac & cheese, ballpark peanuts, dessert and soft drinks. Anticipated tasting stations include (subject to change): Rusty Rail Brewery, Bullfrog Brewery, Bald Birds Brewing, Nomad Distilling Co., Troegs, Wyndridge Cider, Susquehanna Brewing Co., Pour Decisions Distillery, and more.

Gates open at 5:30 and the buffet and tastings begin at 6:00pm. All guests for this special event must be 21 years of age or older. Space is limited and tickets for the Red, White & Brews Tasting Fest must be ordered by July 1 at crosscutters.com or by calling 570.326.3389.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 11, 2026

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