Thunder Win in Sudden Death for 7th Straight Home Win to Start 2026

Published on June 13, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - In their first sudden-death contest of the season, Your Trenton Thunder earned the victory over the State College Spikes on a walk-off single from Jake Koonin. Tied at six after nine full innings, the Thunder elected to hit during the lineup card exchange pre-game at home plate, granting them a runner on first to begin the sudden-death half inning.

The Thunder jumped out to an early 6-2 lead after three innings and were held hitless from the fourth inning on. State College would take advantage of several free passes and a hit batter to get a run across in the fifth to make it 6-3. In the seventh the Spikes tied the game with three runs on three hits.

In sudden death, The Thunder began with Parker Loew on first after he made the final out in the ninth. With left-fielder Jordan Thomas at the plate and nobody out, Thomas worked a full-count walk on a double-digit pitch at-bat to put two aboard. Following a balk to put both Loew and Thomas in scoring position, Jake Koonin came to the plate and blasted a single down the left-field line to score the winning run in Loew and give the Thunder their seventh straight home win to start 2026.

Your Trenton Thunder go for the series sweep against the State College Spikes on June 14, at 1:00 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. Come on out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for Father's Appreciation Day presented by Touch of Class promotions where the first 1,000 fans ages 13+ get a Thunder Flashlight. For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius180 Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 13, 2026

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