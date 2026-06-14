Spikes Rally, But Fall to Trenton in Overtime, 7-6, on Saturday Night

Published on June 13, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







TRENTON, NJ - Down by four runs after three innings, the State College Spikes came back to tie the game on Dominic Pellegrin's two-out, two-run double in the seventh, only to see the Trenton Thunder take a 7-6 win in the MLB Draft League Overtime Tiebreaker on Saturday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

The Spikes (4-7) bounced back from Joek Rivera-Colon's RBI single and three stolen bases in the second to plate two runs of their own on a passed ball and wild pitch in the third. However, Trenton (9-1) responded with a four-run third capped by Ny'zaiah Thompson's two-run single to move ahead, 6-2.

State College then stabilized things on the mound for the rest of regulation as right-hander Garrett Shearer retired the last ten batters he faced over a total of four innings with five strikeouts, and Parker Burgess faced the minimum over three scoreless innings, elicting the first double play the Thunder had hit into all year in the process.

Trenton then followed through on their pre-game choice of offense in the extra frame, with Parker Loew placed on first base. Cale Willson and Jordan Thomas engaged in an 11-pitch duel that ended in Thomas receiving a walk to begin the proceedings, with a balk called on Wilson moving the runners to second and third. Jake Koonin then lined the second pitch he saw into left field to bring in the winning run.

No winning or losing pitcher is named in a game that reaches the MLB Draft League Overtime Tiebreaker

Justin Journette added two more hits for the Spikes, including a double, for a total of five in the series' first two games.

Sunday, the Spikes complete their six-game road trip with the finale of their three-game set at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. Right-hander Logan Rumberg (0-0) will make his second appearance and first start on the mound for State College in the 1:00 p.m. matinee, while Trenton is set to starter right-hander Holden Hering (0-0).

After the road trip concludes on Sunday, and an off day on Monday, the Spikes will come back to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for the first six-game homestand of their 20th Anniversary Season from Tuesday, June 16 through Sunday, June 21, hosting the Canadian Junior National Team for a trio of games in the MLB Draft League International Series before a three-game series with the Thunder.

Highlights include the three-night Salute to Canada in honor of our visiting neighbors to the north, with a Salute to Canadian Music on Tuesday, June 16, a Salute to Maple Syrup on Wednesday, June 17, and Runner-Up Celebration Night featuring a Silver Medal Giveaway for the first 250 fans on Thursday, June 18, along with the first Bark in the Park Night of the 2026 home schedule on Friday, June 19 and BuccoMania Night as part of the 20th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, June 20.

Tickets for all six-games in the homestand from June 16-21, along with every remaining home game on the 20thAnniversary Season schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2026 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game against the Thunder on Sunday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Trenton Thunder Ballpark starting at approximately 12:45 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 13, 2026

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