Nash Silences Mexico In Cutters Win

Published on June 12, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Williamsport reliever Jackson Nash delivered four shutout innings as the Crosscutters completed a 5-3 come-from-behind win over Mexico.

Nash started his outing by retiring the first nine batters he faced. The right-hander retired 12 of the 13 batters he faced, allowing a walk while striking out five batters. Nash earned his first win of the season.

Ben Tryon collected a multi-hit night, finishing 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. The Crosscutters first baseman has driven in eight runs through his first nine games.

Slaide Burd picked up his first multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-3 out of the nine-spot. Burd picked up his first extra base hit of the season with an 8th-inning double to right. He also scores two of the Cutters five runs in the win.

Dallis Moran earned his first save of the season, working the final two innings of the night. Moran allowed the first two batters to reach, but went on to retire the next six he faced, striking out three.

Tonight marked the first time an International team has played in the 100-year history of Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

WP: Jackson Nash (1-0)

LP: Francisco Garcia (0-1)

SV: Dallis Moran (1)

Crosscutters Record: 4-5

Next Game: Saturday, June 13th vs Mexico, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Saturday, June 13th vs Mexico, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Mexican Heritage Weekend / Los Cadejos Cheer Stick / Post-Gae Fireworks / Autograph Booth







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 12, 2026

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