Thunder Fans Pack the Ballpark in First Homestand of 2026

Published on June 12, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, want to thank the best fans in baseball and all our business and community partners for their continued support after the first homestand of the 2026 season. The Thunder drew a total of 34,921 fans through their first six home games, averaging 5,820 fans per game, with the largest crowd coming on June 2nd totaling 6,235.

"This opening homestand is such a thrill for all of us every year, "said President Jeff Hurley. "Seeing our fans return to their summer home at the ballpark to support our team night in and night out is something we don't take for granted. We truly have the best fans in baseball."

The Thunder drew crowds of over 6,000 fans three times during the opening homestand: Tuesday, June 2nd 6,235 | Thursday, June 4th 6,121 | Saturday, June 6th 6,388

Throughout the first five home games the Thunder hosted the first Pork Roll Friday of the year, the first $1 Hot Dog Wednesday presented by Dietz & Watson, two post-game firework shows, Boomer's Birthday Celebration, and LGBTQ+ Pride Night just to name a few. Post-game firework shows on Thursday, June 4th and Saturday, June 6th.

"We could not be happier with the incredible turnout from our fans to start the 2026 season," said Thunder General Manager Jon Bodnar. "Trenton Thunder Ballpark holds a special place in the hearts of many, not just in our community, but to all who we have the pleasure of greeting and impacting the second they walk through our gates."

Thunder Value Days will continue throughout the summer with Kids Eat Free Tuesday's. Kids 12 & under will receive a concession voucher for a FREE hot dog, snack, and bottle of water on Tuesdays. $1 Hot Dog Wednesday's presented by Dietz & Watson. Thirsty Thursdays will kick off the Home of the Four Day Weekend with great beer specials that last until the middle of the fifth inning. Pork Roll Fridays continue with your Thunder taking the field in special uniforms, and Case's Pork Roll sandwiches priced at just $2. And Thunder Happy Hours on Saturdays with early entry where fans can enjoy great beer specials prior to the game.

Your Trenton Thunder return home to play host to the State College Spikes for the first of a three-game set on Friday, June 12th at 7:00. Come on out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for Pork Roll Friday and Strike Out Cancer Night presented by that funny agency where the first 1,000 fans ages 13+ will receive a Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Purple Baseball! For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius180 Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 12, 2026

Thunder Fans Pack the Ballpark in First Homestand of 2026 - Trenton Thunder

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