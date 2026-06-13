Pork Roll Erupt for 16 Runs, Improve to 8-1 & 6-0 at Home

Published on June 12, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







Trenton, NJ - Your Thunder Pork Roll poured in 16 runs in their series opening victory against the State College Spikes on Friday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. After falling behind to an early 2-0 deficit in the top of the first, the Pork Roll answered immediately in the bottom half of the inning with a three-spot.

Parker Loew came around to score the first Pork Roll run after he doubled to start the night and was pushed across on a throwing error from third. With two men on Carsten Sabathia brought home two more on a single into center to give them a 3-2 lead.

Following a State College run in the second, the Pork Roll would have another response for the Spikes, pushing across six runs in the frame. Austin Lemon brought home Grant Gray from first base on his second double of the season. Then Loew laced his second double of the night to score lemon and make it a 5-3 game. With a runner on, Chase Swain reached base on a sac-bunt and throwing error that scored Loew and put Swain on third. Jake Koonin then blasted his first home run of the season over the left field wall to make it 8-3. Grant Gray capped off the inning with a single to score Sabathia and make it 9-3.

The Pork Roll scored runs in all but three innings at the dish in the series opening victory with State College, pushing one across in the fourth, three in the fifth, and three more in the sixth. In the ninth, State College pushed across six runs on five hits including a three-run shot from Camden Ross to make it a 16-9 game.

Your Trenton Thunder play game two of three with the State College Spikes on June 13, at 6:00 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 12, 2026

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