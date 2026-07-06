Spikes, Crosscutters Canceled by Inclement Weather on Sunday

Published on July 5, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Sunday night's scheduled first-half finale between the State College Spikes and Williamsport Crosscutters at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park was canceled due to inclement weather. The game will not be made up.

Fans holding tickets for Sunday night's game can exchange them for tickets of equal or lesser value to any other 2026 Spikes home game, based on availability.

Exchanges can be made at the Spikes Ticket Office at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park during normal business hours. The Ticket Office is open from 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Monday through Friday game days, 12 p.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday game days, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday on non-game days.

Fans can also call the Spikes Ticket Office at 814-272-1711 and select option 2 for more information on ticket redemptions.

The Spikes will now flip the roster to the second half of the MLB Draft League season, which will begin with a pair of 6:35 p.m. games against the West Virginia Black Bears at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday will be the first of two Youth Sports Nights this season, with the second on Friday, August 7. Members of youth sports teams in the area can get discounted tickets for those games, and any player wearing their jersey to a Youth Sports Night game will be able to get a discount at the Spikes Ticket Office, along with a Bat and Ball Set Giveaway.

Plus, it's a Glizzy and Wine Wednesday presented by Seven Mountains Wine Cellars, with half-price hot dogs all game long, along with half-price Seven Mountains Wine Cellars wine and half-price Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Fans and their four-legged friends can then enjoy Dugout's 3rd Birthday Paw-ty at Thursday's's game, as Dugout the Baseball Dog celebrates his 2nd birthday at Bark in the Park. Dugout, the Spikes' newest Labrador Retriever mascot, is from the same family tree as the late, great Bob the Baseball Dog, and we'll get the favors ready for all the humans and canines celebrating with him on Thursday.

It's also a Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS, with $2 12-oz. drafts from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for Wednesday and Thursday's game, along with every remaining home game on the 20th Anniversary Season schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 10 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2026 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game against the Black Bears on Wednesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:05 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 5, 2026

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