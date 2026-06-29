Cutters Streak Ends at Eleven

Published on June 28, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







With their 3-2 loss on Sunday, the Crosscutters win streak at home came to a close after winning their last eleven.

Nick Barone collected two of the Cutters five hits, finishing 2-for-3 with a walk and a run batted in. Barone was left at 3rd base when the final out was recorded.

Kyle Schupmann tied the game in the bottom of the 3rd inning with his second home run of the season. Schupmann finished the night 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Chris Guillory had a bounce back performance on the mound, allowing one run on four hits in his 3rd start of the season. The right-hander struck out four batters, allowing just one walk.

Ben Tryon extended his hit streak to 10-straight game with a single to right in the 6th inning. Tryon ended the night 1-for-3.

The Crosscutters closed out their five-game home stand with a 4-1 record. The loss was the Cutters first at home since June 3rd against West Virginia.

WP: Owen Austin (3-1)

LP: Jacob Limas (2-1)

SV: Jacob Crews (2)

Crosscutters Record: 15-7

Next Game: Tuesday, June 30th at West Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

Next Home Game: Thursday, July 2nd vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Knoebels Kids Night / Tail- Waggin' Thursday







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.