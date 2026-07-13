Black Bears Sweep with 5-4 Win over Scrappers

Published on July 12, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

West Virginia Black Bears News Release







GRANVILLE W.Va. - The West Virginia Black Bears completed a three-game sweep of the Mahoning Valley Scrappers with a hard-fought 5-4 victory in the series finale.

The Scrappers continued their early scoring run, taking the lead in the first when Maddox Mihalakis scored Cayden Evans. Mahoning Valley added to its advantage in the second as Evans picked up an RBI single on a ground ball, bringing Julian Hernandez in for their second run of the game.

The Bears responded in the third after holding the Scrappers scoreless in the top of the inning. Elijah Cook reached based on a fielding error, stealing second the next at-bat. Another walk put newcomer Cayden Gaskin on base before a third walk of Alec DeMartino juiced the bases for Cole Kitchens. On the third offering from Alexander Llinas, Kitchens launched a 340-ft single to left field, scoring Cook and Gaskin. Heading into the fourth, the game was knotted at two.

The Scrappers regained the lead in the fifth as Evans scored on a groundout to third. Mihalakis brought home Cooper Vance with a ball that rolled into center field, giving Mahoning Valley a two-run lead.

Jackson Trout's RBI ground out to first allowed Alec DeMartino to score, cutting the deficit to one in the bottom of the inning.

Then West Virginia took control in the eighth. Reliever Carson Estridge took the mound for Cameron Padgett, striking out two to keep Mahoning Valley within reach. In the bottom of the inning, Gaskin's ground-rule double bounced over the right field fence and brought Tyvon Moore and Cook home for a 5-4 lead.

Andrew Luczack retired the side in order to end the game in the top of the ninth, securing West Virginia's first sweep of the second half.

Elijah Cook and recent roster addition Cayden Gaskin led the Bears' offense in the series finale. Cook went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Gaskin recorded his own double with two RBI, one run and two walks. Both added multiple stolen bases to their stat lines, with Cook stealing three and Gaskin taking two.

Two-way player Ben Barrett got the start for the Bears, taking them through four innings with two runs on three hits. Estridge got his first win of the season as he struck out two in the pivotal eighth frame.

The Black Bears hit the road for a six-game road trip to Trenton and Aberdeen beginning Tuesday, July 14, before returning for a mini-series against the Thunder, July 20-21. Highlights of the home stand include Intern Takeover and ticket deals for the weekday games. For more information, visit www.WestVirginiaBlackBears.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 12, 2026

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